The Next Titan Nigeria shortlists 20 entrepreneurs to battle for N50m prize

BLESSING TAIWO

The Next Titan Nigeria, an entrepreneurial reality TV show, has unveiled 20 entrepreneurs shortlisted for the Season 10 Titan House.

The selected entrepreneurs include: Chibuzor Obasi; Orji Chibuike; Abiola Waltz; Jeremiah Adeyemi; Grace James; Hope Bankole; Chimebuka Ruth; Jennifer Ugwoke; Bassey John; Precious Agala; Moses Ayemlo; Ejinkemye Stephanie; Pearl Ubani, amongst others.

At the house, the participants will showcase their business ideas and compete with one another for a total prize of N50 million.

In his address during the opening ceremony of the entrepreneurial show on Saturday held at Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, the Executive Producer of The Next Titan, Mide Akinlaja said the winner will receive N40m, 1st runner up will get N5m, N3m for 2nd runner up, and N2m for the 3rd runner up.

Akinlaja noted that the reality show’s platform is aimed at practically engineering entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths through identifying the best business minds and supporting their entrepreneurial acumen through logistical assistance, informal training, knowledge and other requisite services needed to propel them into successful personalities.

“The show not only celebrates some of the nation’s best entrepreneurial ideas but also makes an attempt to provide a launch-pad to the most deserving of Nigeria’s budding entrepreneurs, where people with ideas would dare to bid and fight for their dreams. It is a way of encouraging young people to take their destinies in their hands by using their talents to build values.

“Apart from the success stories of the previous winners of the show which are inspiring, The Next Titan being on national television has also positively impacted on the generality of other young people who are the viewers and some have shared their testimonies regarding the programme causing a great shift in their mind-sets to moving from Jobs -Seekers to Jobs-Providers. We are excited again to inform you that we are set for the new season which is our 10th anniversary edition,” he said.

The executive producer explained that the Season 10 process started by allowing the contestants to pitch their business ideas through auditions in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos, and online audition after which the top 50 were engaged in the bootcamp and trimmed to 20.

“The 20 finalists would be in the Titan House, to compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions in the Titan boardroom.”

Akinlaja appreciated the headline sponsor of the programme, Betano; Platinum Sponsor, FCMB; Silver Sponsor, Sifax Group; Bronze Sponsors—CutStruct, Arik Air, Lifemate Furniture, Nikky Taurus, Jerma Wears, XANDA and NITDA for their strategic partnership.

Daniel Lamberti, Senior Business Development Advisor Africa, Betano commended the organisers of the show, describing it as a good platform to raise young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“We’re glad to be the headline sponsor of the Next Titan Nigeria, season 10. This programme encourages resilience, creativity, and determination among young Nigerians.

“For us, it is more than a partnership; it is a celebration of development and being able to help people achieve their dreams. We wish the contestants the best of luck,” Lamberti said.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe charged the contestants to face the challenges ahead with bravery and determination.

Commending the initiative, Ajigbotafe promised that the Lagos state government will take charge of the Next Titan season, noting that it is a platform to support and reach out to the youths.

“On behalf of the Lagos state government, we commend the organisers and stakeholders for promoting entrepreneurship in Nigeria. I am confident that we can collaborate to build a prosperous future,” he said.

The main show judges— Mr Kyari Bukar, Mr Tonye Cole, Mr Chris Parkes, Mrs Lilian Olubi took turns to encourage the contestants to put in creativity, resilience, innovation and hardwork as the 10-week competition begins.

