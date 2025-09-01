Six die, nine sustain injuries in auto-crash along Lekki- Epe Expressway, Lagos

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead, and nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

Of the six deceased passengers, two were males, three females, and one child, while the nine injured persons include three males and six females.

However, four persons escaped unhurt during the accident that occurred on Monday at the Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

The injured were conveyed to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Epe, and Hammond Hospital, while the deceased bodies were deposited at the FMC Epe mortuary, pending when their families would identify them.

The victims were promptly attended to by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rescue team from Corridor 13 and Zebra 46, Ibeju-Lekki Unit Command, with support from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

The Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, who confirmed the tragedy said preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by speeding, route violation, and dangerous driving.

Hamzat, in a statement by the Sector Public Education Officer, Route Commander Oluwadamilola Jayeola, sympathized deeply with the families of the victims and reiterated the Corps’ consistent warning that over speeding and reckless driving remain the leading causes of avoidable crashes on Nigerian highways.

He reiterated that the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has repeatedly warned that “speed thrills but kills.”

The Lagos sector commander urged all drivers to imbibe a culture of patience, discipline, and defensive driving, noting that over speeding not only endangers the life of the driver but also those of innocent passengers and other road users.

Hamzat further charged motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, avoid speeding, and maintain maximum concentration while driving, particularly during the Ember Months.

He emphasized that crashes during these months are not linked to witchcraft or supernatural forces, but to human recklessness, poor judgment, and failure to adopt defensive driving habits.

The Sector Commander also commended the swift intervention of other responding agencies, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility requiring strong collaboration.