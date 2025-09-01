Prof Azubuike K. Onyebuchi: Epitome of dedication in service

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

08066903431

Professor Azubuike K. Onyebuchi who is the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre Umuahia is indeed a shining example of character, leadership and innovation in the health sector in Nigeria. He is thoroughly equipped with a track record of excellence in all areas of his endeavour, especially in the university and among academia. Professor Onyebuchi is a consultant special grade one at the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki in Ebonyi State where he served as a one-term Chairman Medical Advisory Committee. He was elevated to the rank of a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the same university, combined with a hands-on chairman of various boards’ experiences.

As a Fellow of West African College of Surgeons, Fellow of the National Post Graduate Medical College and Fellow of the International College of Surgeons, among others, he was responsible for leapfrogging the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia’s health care services to unprecedented levels.

With his vibrant personality and unwavering dedication driven by the passion to excel in every responsibility, Professor Onyebuchi had since coming into the saddle as the Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre Umuahia in 2019, transformed the institution’s trajectory, growth, development and progress.

A visit to the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia will convince anyone beyond every shred of doubts in many instances that the appointment of Professor Onyebuchi as the Chief Medical Director is a huge success.

It may not be difficult to conclude that his administration has performed more than all the administrations before his but after visiting the centre to investigate and verify some of the completed projects as well as the on- going ones, especially in the area of infrastructural development, all doubting Thomases will be convinced of the veracity of the revelations made so far. From staff welfare, patients’ welfare, infrastructure, provision of vital health facilities, internal roads, beautification of the environment, rehabilitation and construction, it is the same story of superlative performance for Prof. Onyebuchi.

Prof. Onyebuchi who took over the mantle of leadership of the Centre in April 2019, has not only transformed the centre but also succeeded in reducing medical tourism to the barest minimum by turning the Centre into one of the public hospitals where renal transplanting is performed at affordable costs for the people. As one walks into the Centre, one will observe first hand that the internal roads – more than 10km roads in the hospital are all tared and wearing new look. Besides, his beautification of the environment, creation of pathways for relaxation of patients and visitors also added to the health of the medical centre.

Every visitor will notice that the hospital runs a 24-hour pharmacy, which is to make it easier for patients to buy drugs that are not available in the hospital at any time. There is also a conspicuously situated and completed Accident Emergency Complex unit, new Female Orthopedic Ward, out born and new born Neonatal Complex completed, the Centre for Assisted Reproduction and Embryology building completed, Senator Chris Adighije Health Insurance Complex completed, new E-Medical Library for the hospital community to improve on access to reading all completed and well equipped for use.

The completed installation of internal telecommunication facilities enhances security within the centre, the ENT department, renovation of dilapidated medical wards among others.

Onyebuchi has also boldly confronted the daunting challenge of high rate of mortality of patients who are in critical condition who need the support of oxygen for revival by building oxygen plants that produce enough oxygen to be sold to outsiders and the plants have reduced the rate of mortality caused by the unavailability of oxygen before now.

In the area of staff welfare, the present administration towers high as investigation shows that staff members get promoted as at when due, 60-room furnished house officers’ quarters have been completed, many other staff quarters have been renovated, while clinical services have improved generally.

Apart from the prevailing clinical services in the hospital which is unprecedented, the Centre which was previoyusly called Queen Elizabeth Hospital is wearing a new look, with several completed and on going projects scattered all over the premises including a befitting and uniquely new ultra-modern theatre, neurosurgical plastic ward, new auditorium for the hospital, new children ward, remodelling of the mortuary section, a 20-room furnished guest house for visitors who want accommodations, lots of new equipments, new FMC hall among others, all to make sure that nothing is lacking in the centre as well as ensre that the whole hospital environment is very clean and functional.

Prof. A.K Onyebuchi as he is fondly addressed by colleagues and friends is a first class brain, evidenced by his being on Federal Government scholarship for academic excellence at the Federal Government College, Okigwe where he had his secondary school education and NNPC/Chevron scholarship throughout his university education at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka.

Professor Onyebuchi is very interested in the training of medical students and residents in the field of obstetrics and gynecology as well as devoting his time in building the capacities of other health workers. He has been part of teams that have written several technical reports for the Federal Government. He is interested in research with a specific interest in reproductive endocrinology/infertility, oncology, reproductive health and strengthening of health systems.

He has published over 70 articles in reputable international and local journals and is still counting. He has also contributed to knowledge by writing chapters in over 10 textbooks and has co-edited a textbook in obstetrics and gynecology, currently in circulation in the country.

He is an Associate Editor in the Journal of Basic and Clinical Reproductive Sciences. He is a devout Christian. He is married with children.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2