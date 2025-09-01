Petroleum industry legends, stallions line up for OGTAN HCD Awards

Nigeria’s petroleum industry talent molders, the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), has concluded plans to confer recognitions and honours on outstanding energy titans in the country.

The association which supervises, standardizes and certifies training bodies, curriculum and methods of training delivery in Nigerian oil and gas industry declared that the event scheduled to hold on September 12 in Lagos would also engage participants with exciting celebration of excellence.

President of the association, Mr. Christopher Osasu Osarumwense, states that the event amplifies the need to for the training segment of the petroleum industry to build the right set of requisite skills required to strengthen operating companies, service providers and government institutions as more players take increasing responsibility in the sector.

Mr Osarumwense reaffirmed the association’s commitment to recognize and honour institutions and individuals who continue to drive excellence in training, knowledge transfer, and local content development across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In the 2025 Award to be hosted at MUSON Center, Lagos, OGTAN listed companies and industry captains that top nominations to include companies, agencies of government and individuals that stand out with immense contributions in meeting the overall national aspirations for the petroleum industry.

In the list which was made available to the media, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) is penned for the OGTAN Excellence in Oil and Gas Training Award. And the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited is slated for the OGTAN Best Corporate Training Partner award.

The OGTAN award for Lifetime Achievement in Capacity Building will be conferred on the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr. Ernest Nwapa; while the NCDMB itself also earns the OGTAN award for Government Partner of the Year.

Two companies – Pana Holdings Limited and Oilserv Limited – are scheduled for the OGTAN Affiliate of the Year award.

The OGTAN Young Professional Development award is scheduled for TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited; while Aradel Holdings PLC and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company will each receive the OGTAN Indigenous HCD Company of the Year award.

The pioneer President of Women in Energy Network (WIEN), Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Zigma Energy Group, is penciled for the OGTAN Women in Energy Leadership award.

Mrs Fumni Ogbue, who is incidentally the Assistant Secretary and Head of Publicity of OGTAN, declares that the event would be the fourth edition of the OGTAN Annual Human Capacity Development (HCD) Awards; adding that “this is the night we celebrate excellence, honor industry leaders, and spotlight the champions driving human capacity development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

She invited members, associates and affiliates of the group to seize the opportunity of the event for promotion of their brands, emphasizing that the event is expected to host front-row industry captains, regulators, financiers and investors.

Mrs Ogbue who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Jake Riley Limited reiterated that OGTAN is working to host the most anticipated celebration of excellence in human capacity development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In calling players in the industry to stand up and celebrate the best, the Senior Manager at OGTAN, Mr Darlington Nwosu, stated that the group seeks stakeholders’ collaboration to build stronger capacity alliance at the event.

He pointed out that the HCD Awards celebrate excellence, commitment, and impact in human capacity development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry; adding that “this year’s honorees reflect the highest standards of performance, leadership, and contribution to workforce development.”

He pledged that guests and participants would enjoy a fun packed evening with the trailblazers in the Nigerian petroleum industry human capacity development, network with key industry players, and celebrate the mission and actions of the OGTAN group.

The mode of attendance is structured to be by registration on the association’s website, and Mr Nwosu urged participants to pre-register online for the event on https://ogtan.org.ng/about/award for ease of access.

