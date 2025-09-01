NSITF boosts workers health with vital equipment

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has procured vital health equipment for the use of its workforce across the nation.

General Manager Health, Safety and Environment Department of the Fund, Mr Tony Eke, disclosed this Monday when he sent a thank you message to the Managing Director of the fund, Barrister Olawaseun Faleye.

The letter of appreciation reads: “The Health, Safety and Environment Department wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the Management of NSITF for the recent provision of First Aid kits to the head office, regional offices, and branch offices of the Fund.

“This proactive measure demonstrates management’s continued commitment to safeguarding employers, in alignment with the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) standards on Occupational Safety and Health (OHS), which emphasize the responsibility of employers to provide a safe and healthy working environment.”

The procured items include sets of First Aid kits, massagers, blood pressure monitors, and blood sugar testing machines for all the Fund’s staff.

The GM noted in the message that “The availability of First Aid kits at all office locations is a vital step in ensuring readiness to respond to workplace emergencies, mitigating risks, and promoting a culture of safety.”

On behalf of the staff, the GM commended the Management for the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a safe, healthy, and productive workplace.

The gesture demonstrates the Olawaseun Faleye -led Management’s commitment to workers’ welfare and leading by example as an agency saddled with the responsibility of promoting workplace health and safety in Nigeria.