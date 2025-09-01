NSC DG denies rift between Shehu Dikko, NFF

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Asaba

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has denied reports of a power struggle between him and the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, labeling such claims as “deliberate mischief” with no place in serious journalism.

Olopade, who spoke on Friday in Asaba, Delta State while fielding questions from sports writers at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Games (NYG) noted that the chairman and he are working harmoniously, piloting the affairs of the Commission to greater heights.

The Director-General urged media outlets to always seek clarification before jumping to conclusions, stating, “We encourage media outlets to seek clarification before jumping into conclusions; there is nothing like that at all.

“The chairman and I are having the best of times piloting the affairs to a great height. There’s no pandemonium whatsoever between us.”

He equally used the occasion to denounce any rancor between the NSC and NFF, describing the media reports as “false reportage” relating to the internal workings of the NSC and its relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He maintained that both NSC and NFF are parent and baby to each other, saying the media report of power tussle was a figment of the reporter’s imagination.

“We have reported officially under Section 19 of the Cybercrime Act to the DSS. Shehu Dikko and I have never, ever quarreled or fought over any position. How can a journalist just wake up and write such ‘stupid’ news?” Olopade said.

“And also, there has never been a time we requested Five Billion naira for the Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers. How can a journalist write that we requested such huge amounts?

He continued, “There are no issues between the NSC and the NFF. We are a family and are working together for the best outcomes. The media especially needs to stay focused. We have World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, Lesotho and Benin Republic ahead of us, and national unity is paramount.”

“Myself Shehu Dikko and are working on system system-oriented approach than a speculation-oriented oriented. Under the leadership of the Chairman, Shehu Dikko, the Commission has adopted a new approach to sports administration, marking a paradigm shift in its operations. I can assure you that Mallam Shehu Dikko will lead us to the World Cup.”

Speaking on the hosting of the National Youth Games, the DG said the event has created pool of talents for Nigeria’s sports ecosystem which has produced world stars like Favour Ofili, Divine Oduduru, Eze Brume, and Tobi Amusan.

He, therefore, said next host state of the 10th National Youth Games would be announced at the closing ceremony on September 7, 2025.

