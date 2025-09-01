IPOB on Ekpa’s conviction: It’s his cross to bear

… Asks FG to stop campaign to pervert Kanu’s trial

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the conviction of the leader of Autopilot, Simon Ekpa, by a Finnish Court that jailed him for six years over terrorism charges, stating that the issue of Ekpa claiming to be a member of IPOB has been settled in Finland, pointing out that his conviction can not be compared to IPOB’s lawful activities.

In a swift reaction to Ekpa’s conviction, IPOB, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stated that, “This is a brazen fraud against truth and justice.

The world must know that the question of Simon Ekpa’s non-membership in IPOB is already judicially settled in Finland.

“IPOB under oath in a Finnish court testified that Simon Ekpa has never held any position in IPOB or ESN.

Ekpa himself under oath, described himself merely as a “content creator,” admitted he disowned IPOB, and boasted that he would destroy IPOB.

Ekpa created his own parallel contraptions: “Biafra Government in Exile,” “Biafra Liberation Army (BLA),” and “Biafra Defence Force (BDF)” — entities repudiated and condemned by IPOB.

“Any narrative linking Ekpa’s personal downfall to IPOB is therefore deliberate misinformation, a calculated lie, knowingly repeated to deceive.

“The Nigerian state is orchestrating this smear campaign as a diversionary tactic, timed precisely to contaminate the upcoming ruling on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s no-case submission before Justice James Omotosho, now adjourned until 10 October 2025.

“We ask the world: Why the unexplained delay in delivering judgment when the Federal Government has failed to establish even a prima facie case? The answer is obvious: they are buying time to inject irrelevant and extraneous narratives like Ekpa’s conviction, in a bid to corrupt judicial reasoning.

“This is not justice. It is judicial hostage-taking, a weaponization of the courts to sustain persecution.

“European Union and Finland: You bear direct responsibility for ensuring your judicial findings are not misrepresented abroad.

The Finnish court exonerated IPOB of any link to Simon Ekpa. We demand that clarity be issued to Nigeria to stop this malicious misuse.

“United Kingdom United States: You have both condemned Nigeria’s extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya. If you are true to your principles, you must also condemn this latest charade — an attempt to derail a fair trial by importing lies.

“United Nations: The Nigerian government is persecuting a self-determination leader in violation of the UN Charter. IPOB reminds the UN that silence in the face of weaponized judiciary is complicity.

“Let it be recorded: IPOB is a peaceful movement registered under international law, committed to lawful self-determination.

This case in Abuja is not about IPOB’s legitimacy; it is about the persecution of one man — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — for daring to demand freedom through peaceful means.

“Simon Ekpa’s conviction is his burden and his alone. IPOB will never carry it”, the movement maintained

“We warn Justice James Omotosho and the Nigerian judiciary: the eyes of the world are upon you. On 10 October 2025, the only acceptable outcome is one grounded in law and fact.

Any judgment influenced by this manufactured smokescreen will be rejected as null and void by history, by law, and by the international community.

“Nigeria stands today at the bar of world opinion. Persist in this fraud, and you confirm yourselves a rogue state where the rule of law is dead,” IPOB posited.