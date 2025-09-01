September 1, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Ibrahim replaces Yare as AMAC speaker as APC members dominate house

by Peter Anayo0228

CYRIL  MBAH , Abuja

 

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) legislative arm has impeached its Speaker, Hon. Matthew Yare.
Matthew Yare, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member who represents Nyanya ward in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, was replaced on Monday after a brief dispute in the legislature.

Alhaji Jankaro Ibrahim, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kabusa ward, was elected to replace Yare.

Ibrahim assumed office on Monday following a motion introduced by Mathias Aliu, the councillor representing Wuse ward, during a brief council session.

The Kabusa councillor was elected after Tony Onoja, the deputy speaker, put the motion to a voice vote, with the affirmative votes in the majority.

Speaking with newsmen soon after the proceedings, Ibrahim said Yare was voted out because APC members are now the majority in the council parliament.

“We are eight APC councillors, and the PDP members are only four. It is only normal for us to lead,” the speaker declared.

The impeachment of Yare comes months after Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of AMAC, moved from the PDP to the APC.

Maikalangu disclosed that he joined the APC to sustain the delivery of democratic dividends to residents of AMAC, which is the central area council in the nation’s capital.

 

