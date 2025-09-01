Harvard Professor Applauds Dakuku Peterside’s Leading in a Storm for Navigating Uncertainty

Hugh O’Doherty, adjunct professor of leadership and conflict at Harvard Kennedy School and former faculty member at the University of Maryland, has praised Dakuku Peterside’s latest book, Leading in a Storm, calling it an indispensable resource for leaders facing times of uncertainty and upheaval.

Describing the book as more than a typical leadership volume, O’Doherty highlights its practical nature and timely relevance. “This is not just another leadership book; it is a practical guide filled with applicable lessons for anyone striving to lead effectively amid uncertainty, volatility, and complexity. Leading in a Storm illuminates the critical skills we must develop to thrive in turbulent times,” he said.

O’Doherty’s strong endorsement underscores the book’s potential to empower leaders across both corporate and public sectors with the tools necessary to navigate and excel during challenging conditions. The book’s emphasis on adaptive leadership and resilience has resonated with experts who recognise the growing need for such guidance in today’s rapidly changing global environment.

Hugh O’Doherty brings a wealth of experience to his evaluation. He is the former director of the Ireland-US Public Leadership Program and of the Jepson School of Leadership Studies. His expertise is rooted in adaptive leadership, particularly in conflict zones such as Northern Ireland, where he grew up during the Troubles. Over the years, O’Doherty has consulted extensively with government and organisational clients across Ireland, the United States, Canada, Bosnia, Croatia, Cyprus, and other regions affected by conflict. His insights have been shared at prominent international platforms, including the United Nations Global Forum on Reinventing Government. He also serves as a senior associate at Cambridge Leadership Associates.

Leading in a Storm arrives at a critical moment, offering timely and practical leadership wisdom from Dakuku Peterside. His work, now receiving high praise from some of the world’s foremost experts in the field, is particularly relevant in today’s rapidly changing global environment.