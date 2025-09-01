September 1, 2025
Trending now

Six die, nine sustain injuries in auto-crash along Lekki- Epe Expressway, Lagos

Atlantis unveils Atlantian Crown Bank LLC Online Banking to bring Digital Ecurrency…

NSCDC/police clash: Gunshot victims narrate ordeal, blame Ebonyi Reps member, allies

NSITF boosts workers health with vital equipment

First Lady, Women Affairs Minister empower women farmers at Agro-value chain workshop

Agusto & Co. Upgrades Axxela to ‘Aa-’, Underscoring Strong Financial Discipline and…

Ibrahim replaces Yare as AMAC speaker as APC members dominate house

Harvard Professor Applauds Dakuku Peterside’s Leading in a Storm for Navigating Uncertainty

The 2025 CIBN Chartered Banker Induction & Prize Awards Day

IPOB on Ekpa’s conviction: It’s his cross to bear

Champion Newspapers LTD
Agriculture

First Lady, Women Affairs Minister empower women farmers at Agro-value chain workshop

by Peter Anayo0190

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to empowering women farmers as part of efforts to strengthen food security across the country.

Speaking at the graduation and empowerment ceremony of women farmers under the National Workshop on Agro-Value Chain Capacity Building for Women Farmers, held in Pyakasa, Lugbe, Abuja, Senator Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, commended the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, and her team for championing the initiative in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“I thank the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, and her team for this laudable initiative for our women farmers,” the First Lady said. “As mothers, nurturers, and nation builders, women farmers form the backbone of food security and rural development in our country. By equipping them with knowledge, skills, and access to modern agricultural practices, we can significantly increase food production, improve household nutrition, and boost our local economy.”

She explained that the workshop aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the drive to boost agriculture and achieve food security.

The First Lady also applauded the President’s recent decision to ban the exportation of shea butter nuts, noting that the policy would directly benefit thousands of rural women, who make up 95 percent of local processors.

Declaring the workshop closed, Senator Tinubu urged the women farmers to put the skills and knowledge they had acquired into practice, stressing that the programme was designed not just to help them feed their families but also to open access to global markets and expand Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

In her address, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, emphasized the centrality of women to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation. “As I look into this room filled with women who till our land, process our food, and sustain our households, I am reminded that the story of Nigeria’s agriculture is, in truth, the story of her women,” she said.

The minister lamented that while women constitute nearly 70 percent of the agricultural labour force, less than 14 percent have secure land rights, and only about 10 percent have access to agricultural credit.

She described addressing these systemic barriers as a matter of national security and smart economics, insisting that food security in Nigeria depends on empowering women farmers.

Highlighting the Women Agro-Value Expansion (WAVE) Programme, which targets 10 million women across the country, the minister explained that the initiative is equipping women with climate-smart technologies, agribusiness skills, affordable financing, and access to markets. “Through WAVE and other initiatives, we are moving women from subsistence to prosperity and institutionalising gender equity in agricultural policy and programming,” she added.

Hajiya Imaan expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising women’s empowerment in his agricultural agenda, as well as to the First Lady for her consistent advocacy. She also appreciated the OIC, MCC, and other partners whose support made the workshop possible.

The event, held at the WAVE x MCC Agriculture Demonstration Centre, Abuja Technology Village, Pyakasa, brought together women farmers, cooperatives, policymakers, and development partners.

It featured training sessions on modern farming methods, access to finance, and value-chain opportunities, with the women graduates now poised to strengthen food production and rural economies nationwide.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Drop in food prices excites Lagos traders, consumers

Comfort

OTACCWA president joins World Agriculture Forum Council

Comfort

Agric ministry hopes to boost food production with seasonal climate prediction.

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO