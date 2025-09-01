September 1, 2025
Trending now

The Next Titan Nigeria shortlists 20 entrepreneurs to battle for N50m prize

Ecobank Nigeria launches Super Rewards campaign to celebrate group’s 40th anniversary

AUGUST TOP SCOOPS IN NIGERIA

Petroleum industry legends, stallions line up for OGTAN HCD Awards

How Wike regained Rivers political structures after LG poll

From Performance Gaps to Opportunity Gaps

Anambra Police arrests three suspects over defilement of minors in separate cases

NSC DG denies rift between Shehu Dikko, NFF

Against the proposed pay rise for political office holders

Prof Azubuike K. Onyebuchi: Epitome of dedication in service

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Ecobank Nigeria launches Super Rewards campaign to celebrate group’s 40th anniversary

by Peter Anayo0126

– Over ₦60m in cash rewards for customers

 

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the launch of its Super Rewards campaign in celebration of the Group’s 40th anniversary.

As part of the campaign, more than ₦60 million in cash rewards have been earmarked for loyal customers.

The campaign will run from September 2025 through January 2026.

Over the five-month period, a total of 914 customers will be rewarded with various cash prizes amounting to ₦61.2 million, in addition to enjoying a range of benefits that come with banking with Ecobank.

Announcing the launch in Lagos, Victor Yalokwu, Head of Products & Analytics, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, explained that the campaign is designed both to commemorate the Group’s four decades of service in Africa and to reward customer loyalty.

According to Yalokwu “this year’s campaign is a special celebration of Ecobank Group’s 40 years of operations across Africa and shows appreciation to our customers by rewarding their loyalty even as we deliver first-class banking services to them.

“The campaign is open to new and existing individuals, businesses (including SMEs and schools), and youth (students) customers nationwide, including those who reactivate dormant accounts and meet specified deposit and transaction requirements.

“Monthly draws will be held, ending with a grand finale draw in January 2026,” he said.

Customers stand a chance to be rewarded with monthly cash prizes, stipends, education scholarships, business funding, and other lifestyle-enhancing rewards.

The breakdown of the rewards includes: Individual accounts: 420 customers from the monthly draws will get ₦16.8 million, with 8 customers getting the grand prize of ₦8 million in January.

Business accounts: 420 customers from the monthly draws will get ₦16.8 million, with 4 customers getting the grand prize of ₦16 million to support their businesses.

Student accounts: 50 customers will be rewarded during the monthly draws, each receiving ₦40,000 (totalling ₦2 million), with 4 youth customers taking the grand reward, receiving an education grant of ₦400,000 each (totalling ₦1.6 million).

Yalokwu emphasized the simplicity of the qualification process to encourage broad participation.

He said, new individual customers must open an account with a minimum of ₦10,000 and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for monthly draws.

For the grand prize, customers must maintain a minimum deposit of ₦40,000 for 3 consecutive months.

Business customers need to open accounts with at least ₦40,000 and maintain the balance similarly, with grand prize qualifications requiring deposit growth of at least ₦400,000.

All participants must transact through Ecobank’s digital channels—including the Ecobank Mobile app, USSD (*326#), Ecobank Business app, OMNIPLUS, internet banking, or debit card. Monthly draw eligibility requires a minimum of four transactions, while grand prize qualification requires twelve transactions. Each deposit increment of ₦10,000 (individual) or ₦40,000 (business) increases chances to earn rewards.

Prospective customers can open accounts via the Ecobank Mobile app, while customers with dormant accounts can reactivate by visiting www.ecobank.com/ng/personal-banking.

“We encourage everyone to join and experience the benefits of banking with Ecobank, while getting rewarded for their loyalty,” Yalokwu concluded.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NDDC releases N10bn to Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce

Editor

CBN continues monetary policy tightening, raises interest rate to 27.5%

Editor

Leadway Assurance harps on road safety, accountability, financial protection as benefits of mandatory insurance policy

Kelvin Egerue
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO