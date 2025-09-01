AUGUST TOP SCOOPS IN NIGERIA

BY- EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

✓ DANGOTE TRUCKS UNDER FIRE: CALLS FOR STRICTER REGULATIONS

Days after the controversy involving two Nigerian airlines and their passengers occurred, triggering public discourse, a heartbreaking news story erupted on the internet that is worth discussing. Considering the steady occurrence, level of damages, and lives that similar incidents have taken due to recklessness by some truck drivers, especially those linked to the Dangote Group, this issue demands federal government attention.

Though the focus seems to be on Dangote Group truck drivers because of the high level of their indulgence in accidents, this doesn’t take away the fact that other truck drivers from other companies or privately owned trucks also poses high level of threat to people’s lives due to their recklessness and inability to ensure that the cargo containers are properly belted or tightened to the truck.

This became a public discourse, following report that the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Ijeoma Phyna Otabor, came online to call out the Dangote Group after the tragic accident that occurred on August 13th, 2025, in Auchi, Edo State, that left her junior sister, Otabor Bodon Ruth, who graduated few days from Auchi Polytechnic critically injured, after a truck ran over her, resulting to the amputation of her leg and other severe injuries to other parts of her body.

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, another tragic accident occurred in Auchi, Edo State, as it was reported that a truck rammed into a Mercedes-Benz GLK on the Benin-Okene Expressway, instantly killing three occupants and leaving one in critical condition. The crash occurred opposite the Omega Fire Ministries headquarters, leading Apostle Johnson Suleman, the ministry’s overseer, visiting the scene and publicly call out Aliko Dangote on social media, accusing his company of employing untrained and unlicensed young drivers.

On Monday, August 18, 2025, following the incident, Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan,’ visited a victim of a similar incident in Auchi, Edo State. The next day, he led a peaceful protest with Auchi Polytechnic students, blocking roads to stop Dangote trucks from passing. During the exercise, he demanded that the Dangote Group pay the medical bills of the victims, provide compensation, regulate their drivers, and ensure accountability. He also called on the federal government to enforce stricter regulations on commercial truck drivers. Finally, with the aid of other protesters, they were able to erect speed breakers and road demarcations to avert the steady occurrence of similar incidents along the Auchi-Abuja Road.

√ RESPONSES TO THE INCIDENTS

On August 14, 2025, Dangote Cement Plc released a statement regarding Ruth Otabor’s accident in Auchi, expressing regret and pledged to give full medical coverage and support to the victim. But a lot of controversy emerged online between Verydarkman and Phyna, which I won’t go into details about. However, on Sunday morning, around 6:30 a.m. on August 31, the victim, Ruth Otabor, was confirmed dead. This was made known to the public via a statement issued by Eko Solicitors & Advocates on behalf of the victim’s family, which was shared by Phyna on her official Instagram page.

Same-day (Sunday), Dangote Group, released a statement to commiserate with the family of the victim over the loss.

In response to the accident that occured near the Omega Fire Ministry, The Coalition of Edo Civil Society Organisations (CECSO) released a report on August 20, 2025, clearing Dangote Group from the crash. This was revealed through an investigative report signed by its president, Comrade James Osahon, confirmed by police. It stated that the third-party cement truck was not a Dangote Cement CNG truck.

On August 22, 2025, Dangote Cement reaffirmed its commitment to road safety through its “Absolute Safer Road Policy” and retrained over 900 drivers on operational efficiency, defensive driving, and safety modules. The company has a rigorous recruitment process, including background checks, medical evaluations, and drug tests, and enforces a zero-tolerance policy for substance abuse.

√ SUGGESTED WAYS TO CURB THE INCIDENT

√ Mandatory Rest Periods for Drivers: In 2023, via a post on X and his official socials, Nigerian Singer, Seun Kuti suggested mandatory rest periods for drivers in 2023, using USA and EU rules that require 11-hour rest after 14-hour shifts as an example. This will reduce driver fatigue, which also contributes to road accidents. A driver who had enough rest will perform better than one driving with stress.

√ Mandating Telematics and Speed Limiters In Truck: The installation of telematics system and utilization of speed limiters in trucks can help in enhancing road safety by regulating speed, monitoring driver behavior, and providing real-time feedback. This will reduce accident, and improves drivers behavior while driving as they will be more accountable of their actions.

√ Proper Inspection By Road safety And Road Security Agents: Road safety and other Road Security personnel can help combat steady road accidents by verifying truck drivers’ licenses. During the recent exercise/protest by Verydarkman, many critical issues that need to be addressed were reported, as many truck drivers operate without licenses, some with fake licenses, and others with expired one.

Federal Road safety and other road security agents should take this seriously and implement measures to prevent such violations. Trucks are not toys and shouldn’t be handed over to untrained or underage individuals to operate.

NB: I want to use this medium to bring to the attention of the federal government the recklessness of trailer/truck drivers, who have decided not to tighten, fix properly, or belt well their cargo containers while speeding on roads. This should stop, as it has caused a lot of obstruction to people’s daily activities when it falls, and has also led to accidents due to over speeding by the drivers. By enforcing stricter regulations, providing adequate training to drivers, and ensuring compliance to road rules, we can reduce the steady occurrence of accidents and protect our lives.

✓ Enugu Hosts Successful 2025 NBA Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association’s 2025 Annual General Conference was held in Enugu State, at the International Conference Centre, drawing in over 20,000 lawyers from across Nigeria and beyond.

The conference kicked off on Friday, 22nd August, 2025, with registration and a health walk and was officially opened on Sunday, 24th August, and ended on Thursday, 28th August, then departures on Friday, on 29th August.In his opening remarks, NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, urged lawyers to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and the rule of law.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, South Africa’s Julius Malema, Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar III, et al., who commended the state’s efforts in building a good justice system.

This year’s theme was titled, “Stand Out, Stand Tall,” the conference aims to enhance legal skills, foster idea-sharing on Nigeria’s challenges, and promote excellence within the legal profession.

Recall, that the conference was initially planned to be held in Port Harcourt, and was later moved to Enugu following a state of emergency declared by the federal government in Rivers State on March 2025, which the NBA deemed to be unconstitutional.

With the successful conclusion of the conference in Enugu, the Nigerian Bar Association has set a clear path forward for its members to champion justice, uphold the rule of law, and drive positive change in the nation, as attendees dispersed with renewed commitment and a shared vision for a better future for our country.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance journalist, who writes in from Lagos.