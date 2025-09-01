Anambra Police arrests three suspects over defilement of minors in separate cases

The Anambra State Police Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Gender Unit have secured evidence for the prosecution of three arrested suspects in separate incidents of defilement reported in Eziowele, Oba and Ogidi Divisions of the State.

The cases are: Police Operatives attached to the Oba Division on 19th August 2025, arrested one Ihechiluru Okorie over a case of defilement of a 14-year-old girl. The suspect confessed to forcibly having carnal knowledge of the victim when she came to barb her hair in his shop.

Secondly, on the 13th of August 2025, Police Operatives attached to the Eziowelle Division arrested one Chidubem Udem ‘M’, aged 28 years over the defilement of a 5-year-old girl. Investigations revealed that the suspect visited the victim at her grandmother’s house, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. The victim was immediately taken to the Hospital, where a medical examination confirmed a case of defilement.

Furthermore, on 28th August 2025, one Kalu Ilo ‘M’, aged 30 years, was arrested by Ogidi Police Operatives over defilement of a 13-year-old daughter of his neighbour who is mentally challenged in Nkpor. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly went to the victim’s house, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

All suspects are in custody and shall be charged in court on Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD condemns the acts strongly and assures the public that the Command will ensure diligent prosecution to secure justice for the victims. He also urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to be vigilant and to promptly report any incidents of sexual or gender-based violence to the nearest Police Station, as the Command remains committed to protecting the rights of children and vulnerable persons across the State.

