Against the proposed pay rise for political office holders

Proposing any salary hike for political office holders already living in affluence, at a time of serious economic distress in the country, does not only smacks of insensitivity but provocative, unrealistic and wicked on the part of the Revenue Mobilization, Fiscal and Allocation Commission, RMFAC.

We strongly demand that the proposal be suspended forthwith in the national interest and be resisted by the organised labour led by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and civil society organizations as well as the ordinary Nigerians, who are bearing the brunt of the harsh economic burden and soaring cost of living imposed on them by President Bola Tinubu administration.

Without considering the current economic crisis facing most citizens, the RMAFC announced recently that the salaries of Nigeria’s political office holders, including the president, vice president, governors, legislators at all levels are due for upward review in order to reflect economic realities and discouraged them from sharp practices.

Specifically, the commission disclosed that President Tinubu’s current monthly salary of N1.5 million has become “a joke”, while Ministers, who are earning less than N1 million a month, are “grossly underpaid”, pointing out that the last increment took place in 2008, some 17 years ago.

According to Mrs Maryam Yusuf, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the RMAFC, Mr Mohammed Usman, Chairman of the RMAFC, hinted of the imminent pay hike, insisting that the planned remuneration packages for political, public and judicial office holders across the country would boost “Nigeria’s governance structure”.

Besides, the commission maintained that the proposed review “is also a significant move towards the implementation of one of its core mandates,’’ adding that the 1999 constitution, as amended, empowered the commission to determine appropriate remuneration for political, public and judicial office holders at all levels periodically.

“The RMAFC carefully considered a wide range of perspectives, including memoranda from stakeholders, public hearings and ministerial submissions, while also drawing from economic indicators and remuneration practices in other countries”, the chairman argued.

But we note with serious concern that while availing the public of the salary of Mr. President, the commission refused to put the records straight by not indicating his allowances as well as the remuneration of the affected public office holders, who the people know are already overcompensated and

reputed to be amongst the best paid worldwide at the detriment of the majority of citizens.

Sadly, the commission failed woefully to acknowledge that politicians are already earning humongous remuneration and perks in the form of sundry ways such as food allowance, wardrobe allowance, hazard allowance, newspaper allowance, cutlery allowance, inconvenience allowance, visitor allowance, among others.

Unfortunately, this is in addition to hefty undisclosed constituency projects approved annually by the executive for lawmakers, security votes which had served as conduit pipe to siphon public funds since the return to democratic governance on May 29, 1999 as well as mouth watering estacodes paid to public office holders and their retinue of aides each time they undertake foreign trips, all running into hundreds of billions of naira and at enormous cost to the taxpayers.

We are particularly pained that the pay hike proposal is coming at a time when the national minimum wage is a paltry N70,000 monthly, about USD 48, an amount that has been severely eroded by high inflation rate and gross devaluation of the naira against major international currencies.

Regrettably too, mostly poorly remunerated workers in both the public and private sectors of the economy, who patronise the same market with public office holders, are currently left without any option but to spend their meagre wages on rising food prices, high electricity and telecommunication tariffs, soaring transportation fares occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, exorbitant cost of health care, education and sundry expenses, most of which the political office holders get free.

It is heart warming, however, that the RMAFC’s proposal has been under intense public scrutiny and faced rejection by many Nigerians and the central labour organizations.

For instance, the NLC’s resolve to utterly reject the proposed salary increment on the grounds that it is insensitive, unjust, inequitable and will deepen the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders, as well as worsen the poverty level in the land is highly welcome and in the nation’s best interest.

Again, we want to emphasize that being voted or appointed into public office should be seen as an opportunity to render service selflessly and diligently to the citizens who gave them their mandate. Therefore, public office should not be viewed as a sanctuary for wealth-making at the expense of taxpayers, which has been the case in the country, thereby making politics a do-or-die affair.

It is also on record that the heavy monetization of Nigeria’s political space had been identified as a leading cause of endemic corruption, with some political office holders looting their fatherland billions of naira and sometimes in foreign currencies that are budgeted for the provision of basic amenities and healthcare for the people which is why the country remains the poverty capital of the world.

In view of this, we strongly demand that the RMAFC jettison its planned upward review of the current salaries of political office holders.

Similarly, a drastic reduction in the unrealistic allowances hitherto enjoyed by them has become very imperative in order to further free more funds for the execution of people-oriented social and economic development projects, since the primary purpose of any government remains the security and welfare of the citizens.

Apart from going a long way to curb the present prohibitive cost of governance, such a pay cut by the politicians should be accompanied by legislation that will make the National and State Assemblies as well council legislature a part- time representation in order to make such offices less lucrative and attractive. It is our candid view that only men and women of integrity who have been successful in their respective endeavors should be counted worthy enough of been voted for or appointed into public offices. It must no longer be an all-comers affair.

