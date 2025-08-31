SystemSpecs Technology Joins NNPC, Fidelity to Advance Digital Transformation

August 31, 2025
SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings, has once again demonstrated the power of indigenous innovation by delivering the wallet infrastructure underpinning the recently launched NNPC Fuel App.

Announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in June 2025, the NNPC Fuel app is the latest example of how local technology expertise can drive digital transformation in critical sectors of the economy.

STSL, a versatile technology services company, has built a reputation for developing bespoke software solutions and robust support services across industries. With a strong portfolio spanning wallet infrastructure, community platforms, and e-government solutions, the company has consistently enabled digital transactions, public service delivery, and community engagement at scale.

In partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc, STSL provided the secure wallet backbone that powers cashless fuel payments nationwide. Beyond technology deployment, the project reflects SystemSpecs’ longstanding commitment to advancing Nigeria’s innovation capacity, fostering transparency in national systems, and building digital platforms that deliver both immediate and long-term economic value.

The NNPC Fuel App represents a new opportunity to deepen integrity, accountability, and transparency across the downstream sector. Customers and dealers will benefit from seamless payment processing with instant reversals for canceled transactions. Fleet managers can also take advantage of the platform by registering their vehicles, pre-purchasing fuel for designated units, and ensuring hassle-free redemption directly at the pump.

“At STSL, our focus has always been to design resilient systems that go beyond solving today’s problems, to setting the stage for a more transparent, efficient, and digital future for Nigeria.

“This project illustrates the impact that collaboration between government, the financial sector, and local technology innovators can achieve. With this infrastructure, Nigerians gain a more convenient and accountable way to transact, while the broader economy benefits from reduced cash dependency and stronger regulatory oversight. It is a blueprint for how home-grown innovation can fuel national progress.”

For Nigerians, the significance of this milestone lies not only in fuel payments but also in what it represents: the ability of local technology providers to deliver world-class solutions that meet Nigeria’s unique needs. For the economy, it affirms the value of indigenous innovation in building a sustainable, cashless, and transparent future.

SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), a member of the SystemSpecs Group, is a provider of innovative financial and non-financial solutions. The company is the developer of flagship innovations such as Pouchii wallet and API infrastructure platform; Digital community solutions; FundACause, a robust social fundraising platform and MoniCenta, a community-focused payment solution. STSL is committed to developing innovative and value-adding solutions for diverse users.

 

