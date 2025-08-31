Stripped, Shamed, And Seeking Justice: Female NYSC Member Assaulted by Vigilante Operatives in Anambra

By Nkechi David Iwuchukwu

The brutal assault of a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Edema Elohor Jennifer, by a group of local vigilante operatives in Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, has sparked a nationwide outcry and reignited urgent calls for justice system reforms.

Captured in a disturbing viral video, the young corps member, whose call-up number is AN/24C/0626—was forcibly stripped and beaten by operatives of the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, also known locally as Operation Udo Ga‑Achi. The assault, which occurred on Saturday, August 17, has drawn sharp condemnation from the public, government officials, and civil rights organizations across Nigeria.

According to witnesses, the vigilante operatives stormed the NYSC lodge without any warrant or prior notification. They accused the corps members of engaging in internet fraud, a claim that turned out to be baseless.

The viral footage shows Jennifer being humiliated and assaulted while pleading for help. The video drew public outrage, triggering swift reactions from both state and federal authorities.

In response, the Anambra State Government condemned the act and confirmed the arrest and dismissal of the vigilante operatives involved. The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs labeled the act “barbaric and unacceptable.”

Governor Charles Soludo’s wife, First Lady Nonye Soludo, also issued a statement calling the assault “disturbing and totally uncalled for.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force confirmed that an investigation is underway. Anambra State Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu described the act as “very, very wrong” and promised that full justice would be served.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja issued a strong statement condemning the attack and assured that it is fully supporting Jennifer, including covering her medical expenses and providing psychological counseling.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) joined the NYSC in condemning the attack and called for the immediate criminal prosecution of the operatives involved. The NBA’s Onitsha branch stated it will provide legal support and monitor the case through its conclusion.

Human rights group West Africa Youth Protection and Advocacy Network (WAYPAN) demanded full compensation for the victim and urged the government to restructure or disband unregulated vigilante groups.

> “What happened in Anambra is a violation of every legal and moral code. The perpetrators must face trial,” said WAYPAN’s spokesperson, Chinedu Ekene.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also called for an urgent review of the use of local vigilante outfits across student and youth-populated areas.

While Jennifer’s case has drawn rare national attention, human rights experts warn that it is symptomatic of a growing problem. Across Nigeria, community security outfits are frequently accused of unlawful detention, torture, and human rights violations, often with little to no oversight.

> “The real issue is not just this case,” said Hauwa Lawal, a human rights lawyer. “It’s that hundreds of other cases go unreported every year. This one just happened to be caught on video.”

These vigilante outfits, often formed as community-driven responses to crime, operate with near-autonomy, especially in rural and semi-urban areas with limited police presence. Experts now argue that the lack of training and regulation has turned these groups into threats rather than protectors.

Sources within the Anambra State Ministry of Justice confirmed that charges including assault, public indecency, criminal trespass, and unlawful entry are being considered. The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is currently finalizing its findings.

Jennifer, who has since been relocated to a safer posting, is said to be recovering. The NYSC has replaced her belongings which were stolen during the raid and is offering trauma counseling.

In a brief statement through her legal counsel, Jennifer expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support and urged the government to protect other corps members from similar abuse.

The case now stands as a litmus test for Nigeria’s willingness to protect its young citizens, particularly those serving under national assignments like NYSC.

However, Civil society groups demand full prosecution of the perpetrators, a public apology and financial compensation, Comprehensive reform of community-based security outfits, and Stronger protections for NYSC members in host communities

As the investigation continues, all eyes are on Anambra State and the Nigerian justice system. For many, what happens next will determine whether this is a turning point, or just another case of justice delayed.