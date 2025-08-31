Right of way: Displaced persons in Anambra seek financial relief to alleviate suffering from Soludo

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

Over one thousand persons displaced in Nnobi as a result of the construction of Agulu – Nnobi -Nnewi Road have passionately pleaded with Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to extend his hand of mercy to them financially to enable them to mitigate the negative effects of the demolition of their properties in the community.

The affected persons who spoke under the aegis of Right Of Way Affected Persons (ROWAP) made the plea in an interview with Daily Champion on Saturday.

The ROWAPs noted that something of their properties and structures demolished included medicine retail outlets, restaurants, provision stores, residential buildings, conference halls, storey buildings among other structures.

They lamented that since demolishing the properties and their displacement since the construction of the road began, they had been faced with unmitigated suffering, as some of them had nowhere to relocate with their families.

Leader of the group Chief Cosmas Mokwe, an APGA chieftain and a retired Police inspector in Lagos State said financial compensation from Governor Soludo would them adding that lost a storey building holding five bedroom flat, a one-thousand-capacity seater hall and eighteen shops urged Soludo to disregard any political statements associated with the demolitions and compensate the affected persons to help them.

” We beg Governor Soludo to help the affected persons. We have been displaced and dislocated.

We are facing the excruciating effects of the demolitions. But a little financial help from Governor Soludo would help mitigate our suffering”, Mokwe said.

Others who spoke included Chief Imma Okeke and Chief Okoye Chukwudi.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2