August 31, 2025
Trending now

OPHK troops kills scores of insurgents in, Borno, Yobe

Investing in creativity, culture key to Nigeria’s economic future — Expert

T2, Huawei strike multi-million dollar partnership for core network modernization in strategic…

LEKOIL Named Silver Partner at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, Highlighting Growth…

Over 60,000 farmers to benefit from free fertilizer, farm inputs as Gov…

Right of way: Displaced persons in Anambra seek financial relief to alleviate…

NCDMB Outlines Achievements, Charges Media, Youth Groups on Social Responsibility

NUPRC reports significant reduction in gas flaring amidst increased production

SystemSpecs Technology Joins NNPC, Fidelity to Advance Digital Transformation

Stripped, Shamed, And Seeking Justice: Female NYSC Member Assaulted by Vigilante Operatives…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

OPHK troops kills scores of insurgents in, Borno, Yobe

by Peter Anayo038

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed scores of ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations in various locations in Borno and Yobe states.

The Operation Hadin Kai in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani UBA said “a pragmatic effort to rid the North East region of terrorists, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under close air support by the Air Component and support of local security outfits, have sustained coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists, with significant results between 23 – 30 August 2025.”.

Lt Col Uba said, “The deliberate operations cutting across the general areas of Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA, saw over 20 terrorists neutralized across OPHK Sectors, while several terrorists’ logistics suppliers and collaborators have been arrested.”

 
“Troops in the course of the operations recovered several terrorists’ AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade tubes and bombs, terrorists’ logistics items and a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition.

They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be for delivery to terrorists, who use it to make IEDs, the statement said.

According to the statement, the week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by the motivated troops have continued to deny terrorists’ freedom to operate, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the Northeast.

The military high command commended troops for their determination and dexterity, assuring them of unwavering support to sustain the fight against insurgency.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tinubu mourns as COAS Lagbaja dies at 56

Peter Anayo

Port Harcourt Refinery Working Effectively, Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers Declares

Editor

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 chairmanships, 236 councillorship seats

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO