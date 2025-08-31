OPHK troops kills scores of insurgents in, Borno, Yobe

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed scores of ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations in various locations in Borno and Yobe states.

The Operation Hadin Kai in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani UBA said “a pragmatic effort to rid the North East region of terrorists, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under close air support by the Air Component and support of local security outfits, have sustained coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists, with significant results between 23 – 30 August 2025.”.

Lt Col Uba said, “The deliberate operations cutting across the general areas of Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA, saw over 20 terrorists neutralized across OPHK Sectors, while several terrorists’ logistics suppliers and collaborators have been arrested.”



“Troops in the course of the operations recovered several terrorists’ AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade tubes and bombs, terrorists’ logistics items and a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition.

They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be for delivery to terrorists, who use it to make IEDs, the statement said.

According to the statement, the week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by the motivated troops have continued to deny terrorists’ freedom to operate, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the Northeast.

The military high command commended troops for their determination and dexterity, assuring them of unwavering support to sustain the fight against insurgency.

