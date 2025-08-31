August 31, 2025
Trending now

Lafarge Africa Plc Launches new ReadyMix Plant in Lagos, Strengthens Commitment to …

ECS: NSITF’s boss charges lawyers on advocacy, compliance

NDDC Boss Stresses Need to Preserve History Through Books

Ex-Minister Kachikwu to Speak at NCDMB’s Business Mentorship Lecture Series

Boost to Maritime Sector as 39 Youths Begin Chevron-Intels NC-HCD Programme

Lokpobiri praises Tinubu’s leadership on PIA, urges Niger Delta support

Former Police IG, Solomon Arase dies at 69

Paradox of Profitability: Nigeria’s Banks, Bogus Earnings, and Recapitalisation Dilemma

LASTMA averts tragedy in Lagos, contains fallen petrol tanker fire

ECS: NSITF’s boss charges Lawyers on advocacy, compliance

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NDDC Boss Stresses Need to Preserve History Through Books

by Editor0106

 

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has stressed the importance of documenting historical milestones through books.

Ogbuku spoke during the launch of two books, “Pirates of the Gulf” and “The Kingfisher: An intimate portrait of environmental injustices in the Niger Delta,” written by the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

The occasion, attended by Bayelsa State Governor Senator Duoye Diri and other dignitaries, marked the celebration of King Bubaraye Dakolo’s 60th birthday, the 25th anniversary of his marriage and the launching of his two latest books.
The NDDC Managing Director said that literature was critical to preserving knowledge in society, noting, “It helps us to document our thoughts and relate to others. Without literature, you leave your generation behind.”

Ogbuku observed that agitations for better conditions should be more of an intellectual negotiation than a violent confrontation. He commended the author for writing the two books, stating that “he has contributed to preserving history for generations to come.”

He encouraged all knowledgeable individuals to emulate the author by putting their thoughts in writing as a means of preserving knowledge, culture, and tradition for future generations.

Ogbuku launched the books, pledging that the NDDC would buy many copies for distribution to higher institutions in the Niger Delta region.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, acknowledged the ‘intellectual militancy’ deployed by the royal father through his books to highlight the environmental and developmental challenges faced by the people of the oil-rich Niger Delta.

He stated: “We honour your contributions to the promotion of peace and the preservation of our rich culture. I want to acknowledge your dedication to the development and progress of Bayelsa State.”
Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Royal Father of the Day, King Pere Stanley Perediegha, as well as the Mother of the Day. Dr. (Mrs.) Gloria Douye Diri, other Senators, House of Representatives members, Commissioners, traditional rulers, and academics.

King Dakolo, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, a forthright Ijaw patriot, soldier, environmental rights activist, and prolific writer, remains a role model to our younger generation for his exemplary life of service.

Related posts

Tinubu commits to provision of modern military equipments, prioritizing welfare of personnel, operational effectiveness

Editor

Matriarch Paulina Ogah buried with Commissioning of a hospital, others, as Governor Otti commends  Ogahs

Peter Anayo

MMA2 well-positioned for regional operations – operators

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO