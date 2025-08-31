NDDC Boss Stresses Need to Preserve History Through Books

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has stressed the importance of documenting historical milestones through books.

Ogbuku spoke during the launch of two books, “Pirates of the Gulf” and “The Kingfisher: An intimate portrait of environmental injustices in the Niger Delta,” written by the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

The occasion, attended by Bayelsa State Governor Senator Duoye Diri and other dignitaries, marked the celebration of King Bubaraye Dakolo’s 60th birthday, the 25th anniversary of his marriage and the launching of his two latest books.

The NDDC Managing Director said that literature was critical to preserving knowledge in society, noting, “It helps us to document our thoughts and relate to others. Without literature, you leave your generation behind.”

Ogbuku observed that agitations for better conditions should be more of an intellectual negotiation than a violent confrontation. He commended the author for writing the two books, stating that “he has contributed to preserving history for generations to come.”

He encouraged all knowledgeable individuals to emulate the author by putting their thoughts in writing as a means of preserving knowledge, culture, and tradition for future generations.

Ogbuku launched the books, pledging that the NDDC would buy many copies for distribution to higher institutions in the Niger Delta region.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, acknowledged the ‘intellectual militancy’ deployed by the royal father through his books to highlight the environmental and developmental challenges faced by the people of the oil-rich Niger Delta.

He stated: “We honour your contributions to the promotion of peace and the preservation of our rich culture. I want to acknowledge your dedication to the development and progress of Bayelsa State.”

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Royal Father of the Day, King Pere Stanley Perediegha, as well as the Mother of the Day. Dr. (Mrs.) Gloria Douye Diri, other Senators, House of Representatives members, Commissioners, traditional rulers, and academics.

King Dakolo, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, a forthright Ijaw patriot, soldier, environmental rights activist, and prolific writer, remains a role model to our younger generation for his exemplary life of service.