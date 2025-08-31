LASTMA averts tragedy in Lagos, contains fallen petrol tanker fire

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Tragedy was averted on Sunday when a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, lost control and collided with four other trucks parked along the road at Iyana-Isolo inward Oshodi area of Lagos State.

In the process, the tanker caught fire but was promptly put out by emergency responders.

In a statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, the disaster was as a result of over speeding, which occasioned the driver’s loss of control.

The statement partly read, “A petroleum-laden tanker, heavily freighted with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), tragically overturned while in transit and was instantaneously engulfed in flames, sparking an uncontrollable conflagration which cascaded into no fewer than four adjoining trucks parked within the immediate axis.

“Preliminary intelligence has conclusively indicated that the disaster was precipitated by egregious over speeding, which occasioned the driver’s loss of control whilst negotiating the inward Oshodi corridor.

“In an immediate display of coordinated emergency management, LASTMA operatives under the direct supervision of the Agency’s operational command swiftly galvanized allied responders. These included the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Aswani, Ilasa, and Mushin Divisions, alongside vigilant personnel of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, all of whom collectively subdued the inferno and precluded its escalation into a greater tragedy.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed that additional operatives from adjoining zones had been urgently mobilized to fortify the ongoing containment measures.

He further affirmed, with relief, that no human casualty was recorded, largely owing to LASTMA’s prompt intervention in cordoning off the affected corridor and restricting vehicular movement from Ilasa inward Oshodi.

Mr. Bakare-Oki cautioned operators of articulated vehicles, fuel tankers, and other high-capacity conveyances to adhere stringently to statutory speed limitations as expressly indicated on the Lagos State Government’s regulatory road signage.

He emphasized that such compliance remains a non-negotiable prerequisite for the preservation of human life, the protection of property, and the sustenance of collective safety across the State’s transportation corridors.

Furthermore, the General Manager enjoined members of the public to make proactive use of LASTMA’s toll-free hotline 080000527862 for the swift reporting of any traffic-related mishap, emergency, or unforeseen eventuality, assuring that the Agency remains perpetually prepared to deliver prompt and decisive intervention.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to the preservation of life, the safeguarding of property, and the continuous promotion of a safe, orderly, and sustainable traffic management system in the State.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2