Lafarge Africa Plc Launches new ReadyMix Plant in Lagos, Strengthens Commitment to  Local Production

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, has officially commissioned the Freedom Plant, a state-of-the-art ReadyMix facility located in Lekki, Lagos. The launch represents another milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that power infrastructure development and economic growth across the country.

The Freedom Plant facility is equipped with a fully automated batching system that enables seamless remote data transfer and modification, with the capability to manage and operate the plant from any location worldwide via secure internet access. In alignment with Lafarge Africa’s sustainability agenda, the facility incorporates advanced features that enhance energy efficiency, minimize emissions, and integrate the production of eco-friendly products and solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Group Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, noted, “The launch of the Freedom Plant further increases and strengthens our commitment to ‘Building Progress for People and the Planet.’ For us, this facility is not just about production, but about expanding the frontiers of innovation and sustainability in our operations, meeting Nigeria’s growing demand locally, and empowering our people through job creation and skills development.”

“With this additional plant to our Readymix operations, Lafarge Africa has a clear strategy as a project enabler, driving quality and innovation forward and meeting the growing demands of our customers,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Mr. Derek Williamson, Head of Aggregates and ReadyMix at Lafarge Africa Plc, highlighted the strategic significance of the plant in strengthening the company’s footprint in Lagos. “This development complements our business extension strategy across the country. Currently, we have footprints in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos.”

“With an increased capacity of three silos which allows the facility to hold sufficient cementitious material for more than two days of operations, Freedom Plant will significantly boost our production volumes, improve customer service, and ensure product availability to meet the rising demand in Nigeria’s fast-growing economy. It would also enable us to supply our newly launched EcoCrete material along with the full range of ReadyMix products and Value Added Solutions in our portfolio,” he continued.

Strategically located to serve the local market within a 5-kilometre radius, the Freedom Plant also provides operational support to Lafarge Africa’s existing facilities in Oniru and Lekki Phase 2. Together, these plants are designed to deliver more customer-focused solutions, a model that will be replicated as the company continues to expand its footprint across Lagos.

The commissioning ceremony brought together government officials, customers, partners, employees, and other stakeholders, who gathered to celebrate the company’s continued leadership in sustainable building solutions.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.