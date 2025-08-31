August 31, 2025
Investing in creativity, culture key to Nigeria’s economic future — Expert

by Peter Anayo091

Co-founder of Goge Africa, a pan-African cultural tourism platform, Nneka Isaac-Moses, says the future of the country’s economy depends on deliberate investment in creativity, culture, and tourism.

Isaac-Moses said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Isaac-Moses, who recently contributed a chapter to the book “Nigeria’s Cultural and Creative Industries: Perspectives, Problems, and Prospects,” described the three sectors as the country’s superpower for growth and global relevance.

According to Isaac-Moses, her chapter, titled “Revitalising Nigerian Tourism Sector: Strategies for Growth and Global Competitiveness,” provided insight into the enormous potential of Nigeria’s tourism industry.

She said the vast potential was due to the nation’s cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and diverse landscapes.

However, she noted that insecurity, underfunding, poor infrastructure, and negative perceptions had continued to threaten its growth.

The cultural curator said that transforming the sector required coordinated efforts between the government, private players, and local communities.

“This means investing in infrastructure, prioritising security, and implementing strong marketing campaigns that showcase Nigeria’s unique attractions to the world.

“Equally important is the promotion of niche markets such as eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and religious tourism, and areas where the country has natural advantages.

“If these efforts are backed by reliable data collection, community participation, and strong public-private partnerships, the country can reposition itself as a competitive global destination,” she said.

Isaac-Moses added that with deliberate action and investments in the three sectors, tourism could become one of the country’s leading industries, creating jobs, diversifying the economy, and projecting a positive image of the country on the global stage.

She urged stakeholders, regulators, and policymakers to embrace the insights from the book, adding that it was a timely resource that addressed tourism and other critical areas of Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and innovation.NAN

 

