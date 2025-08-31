Former Police IG, Solomon Arase dies at 69

…As Egbetokun praises his reform initiatives

A former Inspector General of Police and immediate-past chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) died on Sunday at the age of 69 at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

Born on June 21, 1956, Arase, the 18th IGP, hailed from Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He retired from the Police on June 21, 2016, after reaching the mandatory retirement age.

He was appointed as PSC chairman in January 2023 by the late President Muhammadu Buhari. He was removed from office by President Bola Tinubu in June 2024.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the late police boss high level professionalism, noting he introduced major initiatives for the reform and improvement of the Force.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and made available to newsmen.

Arase’s family announced his death in a statement on Sunday by his son, Solomon Arase Jnr.

The family said the former IGP died after a brief illness.

The family statement read, “The Arase family of Benin-City, Edo State, hereby announces the passage of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, Former Inspector General of Police.

“He passed on at about 9 a.m. on Sunday 31st August 2025, at the Cedercrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The family described him as a man who served the country with distinction, noting that after his retirement as the 18th Inspector-General of Police, he went on to serve as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and was also a member of the Body of Benchers.

“The family seeks the understanding and prayers of friends, associates and well-wishers at this difficult moment, as they make necessary arrangements for his obsequies, which will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

While mourning Arase’s death, Egbetokun stated that during his tenure as the Inspector-General of Police, he introduced major initiatives for the reform and improvement of the Force, such as the Complaint Response Unit for swift responses to public complaints and adequate protection of citizens rights.IGP Arase exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, bravery, and leadership, while his contributions to national security and police reform continue to resonate within the Force and beyond.

His passing is not just the culmination of a remarkable chapter but a moment of collective mourning of a man who served with pride and honour.

‎

“Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he supported academic excellence by awarding scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students, with particular focus on children of deceased police officers and indigent students,” IGP added.‎

While paying condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Abuja on Sunday, the IGP extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, to the family, friends, and former colleagues of the deceased.

Egbetokun acknowledged the deep pain of the loss and prayed for comfort, strength, and peace for all in the time of grief, while appreciating the contributions of the late Police boss to Police reforms and National Security.

‎

“The memory of late IGP Arase will forever remain etched in the heart of the Force and the country he so faithfully served,” Egbetokun stated.

Also, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has mourned the death of Arase, describing him as a revered son of the soil in the State.

​In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo also stated that the late IGP as a patriotic Nigerian and an illustrious Edo son whose contributions to the country’s security architecture were immeasurable.

“We have lost a great mind, a dedicated public servant, and an exceptional leader,” the statement read. “Dr. Arase was a man of integrity and honor who served our nation with distinction, rising to the pinnacle of his career through sheer hard work and dedication.”

​The Governor highlighted Arase’s distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that his tenure as the 18th Inspector-General of Police was marked by significant reforms and commitment to professionalism and community policing.

“His legacy of service will be remembered for generations. He was a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to many young police officers and aspiring leaders,” the statement added.

​The Governor extends his deepest sympathies to the Arase family and the entire Nigeria Police Force. “While we mourn his passing, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose, impacting positively on all who came in contact with him.”

​Governor Okpebholo prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and for the Almighty God to grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

