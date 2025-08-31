Boost to Maritime Sector as 39 Youths Begin Chevron-Intels NC-HCD Programme

Capacity building for Nigeria’s maritime sector received a boost on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as 39 young graduates underwent preliminary processes for cadetship under a Nigerian Content-Human Capacity Development (NC-HCD) programme of Chevron Nigeria Limited and Intels Nigeria Limited.

The NC-HCD initiative, patterned after the 60:20:20 Strategic Training Model of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), provides for sea time experience and Certificate of Competence (CoC) training, practical exposure, and real-time experience across multiple technical domains within the facilities of the of Lagos-based Stoilic Shipping Limited, a leading member of the International Maritime Professionals Association (IMPA).

Conceived in fulfilment of a policy thrust of the NCDMB to grow indigenous capacity and participation in linkage sectors of the Nigerian economy and enhance employment and government revenues, the NC-HCD programme under the 60:20:20 model envisages job placement for 60 per cent of trainees after successful completion of the 18-month training.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the programme, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, described human capital development (HCD) as “a non-negotiable pillar of the oil and gas industry’s development road map,” emphasising that stakeholders could build a sector not just fueled by hydrocarbons but powered by indigenous talent.

According to the NCDMB boss, “When we embed HCD into the core of our strategic planning, local content ceases to be an aspiration – it becomes our reality.”

He emphasised that the event, being the commencement of an 18-month Cadetship Training Programme to be handled by Lagos-based Stoilic Group, was more than a routine milestone but “a declaration of our collective commitment to nurturing world-class Nigerian professionals” who will shape the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, particularly, the maritime sector.

Engr. Ogbe said the NCDMB has remained steadfast in its conviction that HCD is a critical investment in the sustainability, competitiveness, and domiciliation of in-country value addition activities of the country’s oil and gas value chain, pointing out that the 39 cadets would gain sea time experience and Certificate of Competence (CoC) training, practical exposure and real-time experience across various technical domains.

The NCDMB boss, who was represented by the General Manager, Human Capacity Development, Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile, commended Chevron Nigeria Limited for its unwavering partnership, noting that the international oil company (IOC) has not only consistently complied with Nigerian Content requirements but shown leadership in embracing the spirit of national capacity building.

He equally acknowledged the critical role of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) as a major body for human capacity development in the industry, noting that the Association “has been instrumental in aligning training content, delivery standards, and capacity development frameworks with the actual needs of the industry.”

He also noted that OGTAN has helped to bridge the gap between training and employability, ensuring that trainees do not just learn but are ready to contribute meaningfully to the economic advancement of the country.

Engr. Ogbe also commended training providers and mentors, urging them to give their best, challenge and inspire trainees, and inculcate in them values, discipline and work ethics that would make them stand out in any environment.

In his own remarks, the Capacity Building Advisor of Chevron, Mr. Victor Inyere told the cadets that they have earned their place in the HCD programme through hard work and dedication, and that the opportunity ahead is for them to acquire skills that would shape their careers and position them to contribute to national development.

He commended the NCDMB for its remarkable role in regulation and facilitation of capacity building, assuring the Board that Chevron would “remain committed to advancing Nigerian Content.”

Stoilic Nigeria Limited, represented by its General Manager, Administration, Mrs. Chimamanda Okafor, said its mission is to transform Nigeria’s maritime sector through innovative solutions, professional growth and strict adherence to safety and environmental standards.

Mrs. Okafor disclosed that the company’s cadets achieved 100 per cent pass rate in the Certificate of Competency assessments, and that the company would “place cadets on vessels and open doors for them internationally.”

Looking ahead, she declared, “Stoilic is working on a project to…establish a world-recognised maritime university in Nigeria,” an institution that would “carry strong international partnerships and stand as a marvel in maritime education.”

She said the present batch of trainees has sea time cadets and CoC cadets. Sea time cadets are “graduates who need practical onboard experience before moving on to the next stage of their maritime career,” while CoC are those who had completed that phase of training.

On the NCDMB team at the event were Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile, Mr. Suleiman Amolegbe, and Ms Ophelia Jackson.