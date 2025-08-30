Tinubu declares 9th National Youth Games open in Asaba, amid welfare concerns

NKECHI DAVID IWUCHUKWU, Awka

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially declared open the 9th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State. The president, represented by his Special Adviser on Sports, Sunday Dare, described the Games as a platform for discovering and nurturing future stars while pledging his administration’s continued investment in grassroots sports.

The opening ceremony, which took place on Friday, was attended by top government officials, sports administrators, and thousands of young athletes drawn from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Over 5,000 participants, including coaches and technical officials, are competing in the Games, which run from August 26 to September 6 under the theme “We Are the Future.”

Delta State Governor, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, assured that the event would be memorable, while the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to talent discovery and sports development.

However, the Games have not been without controversy. Reports from athletes lodged at Dennis Osadebe University, the main accommodation hub, highlighted challenges including power outages, poor-quality meals, overcrowding, and safety hazards within the hostels.

In some cases, young athletes were said to have slept on the floor due to inadequate space.

Officials of the Delta State Sports Commission have since acknowledged the challenges and promised swift corrective action to improve welfare and safety for participants.

Despite the concerns, the spirit of competition remains high. Lagos State has presented one of the largest contingents, with 416 athletes and 80 officials, while host state Delta, which has consistently dominated the Games’ medal table, is aiming to retain its crown.

The 9th National Youth Games continue until September 6, with athletics, swimming, boxing, and weightlifting among the most anticipated events.

