Suspected gunmen kidnap health worker in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure

A staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, St Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro, has been abducted by gunmen in Ondo State.

The victim was reportedly seized from his residence at Upenme, in Owo Local Government Area, around 7pm on Thursday.

A senior labour leader under the National Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), who confirmed the incident said the matter had already been reported to security agencies.

In a message circulated among members of the union, leaders expressed shock over the abduction.

They vowed to protest if the situation was not addressed.

The message reads”I am writing to bring to your attention the distressing news of the kidnapping of our colleague and member, Pastor Akesinro in his house at Upenme on Owo local government area of Ondo State at about 7pm yesterday, 28th of August, 2025.

“As a union, we have always stood strong in advocating for the welfare and security of our members.

In the light of this unfortunate event, members of NUAHP may need to declare a day of protest in Owo to demand the immediate and safe release of Pastor Akeshinro.”

“The union further listed its demands which include the immediate and safe release of the victim, tighter security in Owo and its environs, and collaboration with security operatives to apprehend those behind the abduction.

“Injury to one is injury to all. Solidarity forever!” the union declared.

The State Police Commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, said his men are at the top of the situation to arrest the culprits and free the victim.

According to him,police operatives and other sister security agencies are already in the bush to rescue the abducted Federal Medical Centre (FMC) staff, without being hurt, while the perpetrators will be brought to book for their dastardly acts.

