NNPP Chieftain urges FG to adequately reward education brilliance

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has urged the Federal Government to always provide adequate rewards for academic brilliance.

He said the situation where the federal government rewards athletes and footballers with huge amounts of money and other incentives while it gives a paltry sum to students who excel in academic competition is unacceptable.

Ajadi who was speaking on recent rewards by the Federal Government to the youths who excel in sports competitions and academic activities, said what is good for sports athletes is also good for those who excel in academic activities.

It could be recalled that the President recently appreciated members of the country’s female football team, the Super Falcons who won the Women African Cup of Nations with $100,000 each. The same amount was awarded to each member of the basketball team that won the AfroBasket ball competition.

In contrast, the Federal Government rewarded Nafisah Abdullahi, winner of the TeenEagle Global Finals competition, with a cash gift of N200,000.

The award was presented by the Minister of Education, Dr.Tunji Alausa, at a ceremony in Abuja.

Ajadi in a statement on Friday, said the Federal Government, through its rewards system, is not encouraging education and brilliance by awarding ridiculous amounts for such a great feat.

He called on the Federal Government to always do what it is doing for those who excel in sports for other sectors like education, too.

Ajadi said in the statement, “I want to call on the Federal Government to encourage educational development, especially among our youths.

“The recent N200,000 reward to the Global Winner of an English Competition, Nafisah Abdullahi is demeaning and ridiculous.

“If the Federal government, through its actions, is discouraging academic brilliance and the development of education, then the future of the youth is in jeopardy.

“A government that rewards footballers and basketballers who win African competitions with millions of Naira cannot justify giving a paltry sum to a World winner in an English Competition.

“I think the government should extend its rewards system in other sectors to Education, so that our youths will aspire for brilliance in education.

“It is discouraging, especially now that some Youths are already declaring ‘education as a scam’, due to the way those who win academic laurels are poorly rewarded.

“Let me remind our government that education is the bedrock of any country’s development and so all hands must be on deck to encourage educational brilliance with adequate rewards”.

