Living wage: APC chieftain, Ngwu urges South East Govs to emulate APC leaders in zone

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hycienth Ngwu, has urged governors, particularly those from the South-East, to emulate APC governors in the zone by paying a reasonable minimum wage.

Ngwu, who is the former South-East Publicity Secretary of the APC, made the appeal on Friday in Enugu.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, Imo State Government approved N104,000 and Ebonyi State Government, on Wednesday, approved N90,000 as basic salaries to their civil servants, respectively.

Ngwu, who is a Foundation member of the APC, said that these actions are commendable.

“I commend the directives of the Governors of Imo and Ebonyi States to raise the salaries of their civil servants to a meaningful level,” he said.

According to him, these actions are testament that APC Governments both at the national and sub-national are highly poised to cushion the temporary hardship being felt by citizens.

The APC chieftain noted that the temporary hardship was as a result of the implementation of the well-meaning economic policies geared towards repositioning the Nigerian economy for sustainable and resilient growth.

“I encourage the governors of Abia, Anambra and Enugu States to emulate the two governors in the APC platform and increase the basic salaries of their civil servants to cushion the present economic transition challenges.

“In fact, the Imo State template should be copied and overtaken by the other states.

“Civil servants spending impacts a positive impact on local economies in diverse ways.

“And when the salaries go up, the spending goes up and families and petty business owners are happier and well-off,” he said.

Ngwu said that these laudable moves by both governors impact positively on individuals, families and collective productivity of the people.

“There is no gain-saying the fact that both the monthly Federal allocation to states and their internally generated revenues have increased tremendously to match the increase in salaries and other infrastructure developments,” he added.

