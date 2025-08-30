Killings in Middle Belt: A deliberate plot to depopulate, silence our people, Christian Youth leaders raise alarm

.Accuse jihadists of executing Islamic agenda

.’Christian communities randomly targeted’

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Coalition of Christian youths leaders has stated that the persistent killings in their various communities by terrorists is a deliberate scheme targeted at depopulating, subjugating, disenfranchising, impoverishing, and silencing their people.

The coalition group believes that what is happening in several parts of Middle belt, and Northern Nigeria is a coordinated and religiously motivated attack against the indigenous Christian Communities to forcefully take over their ancestral land, and not farmers /herders clashes or competition for scarce resources as a result of the effects of climate change.

The Christian Youth Leaders, cutting across the Universal Reformed Christian Church (NKST), Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Tafawa Balewa (Bauchi), Kaduna and Plateau States, said they were disturbed by the ugly development.

Raising the concern on Friday, as they briefed Journalists in Jos, spokesman of the coalition, Jethro Dooyum Moor, revealed they have carefully observed the coordinated and systematic way and the manner the attacks are carried out on their communities.

“This points to the fact that these attacks are religiously motivated. If not so, why the chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ during such attacks?

“We also view it as persecution, because the targeted communities are mostly Christian communities (With women and children being most vulnerable).

We are convinced that the word that aptly describes the reality on the ground is persecution.

This persecution has manifested in acts of violence such as killings, kidnap for ransom, robbery, rape, abduction, forceful conversion of Christian minors to Islam etc.

“The destruction of homes, farmlands, and other sources of livelihood has deprived our people of the sources of survival.

“Displacement of our people from their ancestral lands through forceful takeover and occupation of their lands. Systemic marginalization through the denial of opportunities within the public/civil service.

“Deliberate refusal to implement an already gazetted chiefdom (e.g Zaar Chiefdom) in Bauchi State is a case in point.

The imposition of a Muslim traditional leader on a predominantly Christian community. Religious intolerance and disregard for other faiths,” Moor stated.

He further noted that what is happening is deliberate ethnic cleansing.

Demanding proactive measures by all authorities concerned to end the incessant attacks on their communities.

“We demand the immediate return (and NOT just resettlement) of our people who have been displaced from their ancestral lands (Homes).

We demand that state governments in all affected states issue certificates of occupancy to all displaced persons over their ancestral lands to recognize their genuine titles.

We demand that the right of farmers to cultivate their farmlands without harassment from cattle rearers be recognized by law and protected.

We are aware that the attackers (religious extremists) are well armed with sophisticated weapons; we therefore demand that they be disarmed to guard against other Nigerians taking up arms in self-defense.

“We demand that the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted according to the law because they are not spirits.

Security actors should be impartial and professional in carrying out their constitutional duties, protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians, irrespective of religious inclinations.

Speedy trials for indigenous Christian youths in detention by security forces.

“We call on the government at all levels to always ensure the equal distribution of the commonwealth of the people, irrespective of religious inclinations.

We call on the government of Bauchi State to respect the rights and wishes of the people of Zaar Chiefdom to nominate their chief without the imposition from any quarter,” he added.