Imo police command warn citizens against assault, physical attack on road traffic officers

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, said he has observed with deep concern the wanton assault and attack on road traffic officers by some members of the public.

CP Aboki Danjuma, while condemning this abnormal behaviour which has unfortunately assumed a disturbing trend, issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in such acts to desist forthwith.

He stressed that such conduct undermines the very fabric of our laws and the criminal justice system, which are equally established to safeguard the rights and dignity of law enforcement officers in the discharge of their lawful duties.

The Command therefore reiterated that any incidence of harassment or assault of road traffic officers and other law enforcement agents within the State will be met with the full weight of the law, as the Police will not hesitate to bring perpetrators to justice.

The Imo State Police Command enjoins members of the public to remain law-abiding, accord due respect to officers carrying out their legitimate responsibilities, and to report any incidence of misconduct or complaint against road traffic officers to the complaint Response Unit (CRU) or via any of our available communication channels or call 08034773600.

