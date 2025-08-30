CNCBC honours NCPC Boss Bishop Adegbite, with Award of Excellence

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Bishop, Prof Stephen Adegbite, has been honoured with an award of excellence by the Coalition of Nigerian Christian Bishops and Clerics (CNCBC) in collaboration with 30 Patriotic Bishops of Nigeria.

According to the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, the award was presented to the NCPC boss on Thursday, 28th August, 2025, by the Vice Chairman of the 30 Bishops, Bishop Dr.Emmanuel Jaiyesola at NCPC Corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary thanked them for considering him worthy of the award.

He explained that he has been privileged to serve in the vineyard of God for about 37 years, having been ordained as a Minister of God at the age of 20.

He commended the Clerics for their unalloyed support for Mr President and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Bishop Adegbite noted that it is providential to have for the first time in the history of this country three Distinguished Senators occupying the seat of power at Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

He urged the Bishops to continue to pray for the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whom he described as the Esther of our time.

He equally noted that the First Lady has made history in Nigeria by being the first Pastor to serve as First Lady in Nigeria.

The NCPC boss affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is doing everything possible to address the current economic situation facing the country.

In his words, ” it is only the blind that will not know that what Mr President is doing in the country is commendable.

He highlighted some of the developmental strides of President Bola Tinubu’s administration such as youth and women empowerment, floating of CNG buses to cushion the plight of commuters, students loan scheme, the first of its kind in the country, addressing the issue of power sector, renewed bilateral relations with countries such as Brazil, United Arab Emirate, among others in order to shore up viable investments for the country and boost economic growth.

Earlier, Bishop Dr Emmanuel Jaiyesola told the NCPC boss that the delegation to his office comprised the 30 Bishops who graced the unveiling ceremony of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He explained that the presentation of the award was to appreciate him for the good work God has ordained him to do for Nigeria and the body of Christ as a whole.

The Vice Chairman further lauded the NCPC boss for the spiritual efficacy of the Christian prayer he offered at the inauguration ceremony of the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He further commended Bishop Adegbite for his giant strides so far in NCPC.

In his words, ” we pray that you will continue to use your good offices to keep advancing the kingdom of God”, stating that his tenure will continue to bring good things to the country and the body of Christ in Nigeria.

