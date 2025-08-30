27.3 C
Lagos
August 30, 2025
Trending now

CJTF to partner Anambra Police in crime prevention

CNCBC honours NCPC Boss Bishop Adegbite, with Award of Excellence

Tinubu declares 9th National Youth Games open in Asaba, amid welfare concerns

NNPP Chieftain urges FG to adequately reward education brilliance

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 30, 2025

Verification: Rivers uncovers 5,297 ghost workers, 6,314 ghost pensioners – Ibas

Suspected gunmen kidnap health worker in Ondo

NGO deploys air quality sensors to strengthen climate action advocacy in N/Delta

2027: Presidential hopeful, Kaunda Ekwueme preaches Igbo unity, support for best candidate

NCSP woos China’s tech giants, identifies Nigeria as next big data frontier

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

CJTF to partner Anambra Police in crime prevention

by Peter Anayo0123

PHIL  OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The Anambra State branch of Civilian Joint Taskforce, CJTF, through its chairman, Comrade Uche Rogers Nebuwa, disclosed this weekend that it would partner with the State Police Command in the war against crime and criminality.

In a letter to that effect signed by the CJTF state chairman, Nebuwa, and the DC Admin. (Southeast), Rtd Com. Asukwo Asukwo, that will be sent to the Commissioner of Police, CP, Ikioye Orutugu, and copied the media, CJTF stated that the partnership became necessary in view of the state police efforts towards curtailing crime in the state .

The letter, titled “Notification of Civilian JTF presence and collaboration/working partnership in Anambra state,” read in part thus;

We appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in combating crime and criminality in our state/country and also commend the state Commissioner of Police for his efforts in combating kidnappings and all sorts of criminalities in Anambra state.

“As the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), we also aim to support the police in gathering information and securing of lives and property.

We hereby notify you of our presence in Anambra State and appeal for your maximum support.

“Our goal is to work collaboratively with your agency and other security operatives to fight crime and criminality in the state.”

According to the body, copies of the letter have been sent to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other relevant security agencies.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ondo@49: Aiyedatiwa assures of massive development, prosperity. extols founding fathers.

Editor

Ebonyi Commissioner denies being detained by police over alleged sale of baby for N25m

Peter Anayo

NAPS lauds Adeleke for reviving Osun Cooperative College

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO