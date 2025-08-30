CJTF to partner Anambra Police in crime prevention

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State branch of Civilian Joint Taskforce, CJTF, through its chairman, Comrade Uche Rogers Nebuwa, disclosed this weekend that it would partner with the State Police Command in the war against crime and criminality.

In a letter to that effect signed by the CJTF state chairman, Nebuwa, and the DC Admin. (Southeast), Rtd Com. Asukwo Asukwo, that will be sent to the Commissioner of Police, CP, Ikioye Orutugu, and copied the media, CJTF stated that the partnership became necessary in view of the state police efforts towards curtailing crime in the state .

The letter, titled “Notification of Civilian JTF presence and collaboration/working partnership in Anambra state,” read in part thus;

We appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in combating crime and criminality in our state/country and also commend the state Commissioner of Police for his efforts in combating kidnappings and all sorts of criminalities in Anambra state.

“As the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), we also aim to support the police in gathering information and securing of lives and property.

We hereby notify you of our presence in Anambra State and appeal for your maximum support.

“Our goal is to work collaboratively with your agency and other security operatives to fight crime and criminality in the state.”

According to the body, copies of the letter have been sent to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other relevant security agencies.

