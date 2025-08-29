Wike urges G-7 States to enhance collaboration against cross-border crimes

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has called on security agencies in the G-7 states to enhance their collaborative efforts and intelligence sharing to combat cross-border crimes that pose a threat to Abuja and its surrounding states.

Represented by the FCT Head of Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, Wike, made this call at the opening of the G-7 States Technical Committee Meeting held Thursday at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Jabi, and emphasized the need for coordinated operations to tackle the dynamic nature of emerging threats, including kidnappings, banditry, human trafficking, and drug trafficking.

“The nature of threats has become increasingly dynamic, and criminal elements are exploiting technology and porous boundaries. Only through coordinated operations can we overcome them,” Wike said.

The forum, established in 2007, brings together security chiefs from the FCT and six neighboring states (Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau) to share intelligence and develop joint strategies.

The meeting was convened in response to reports of increasing criminal activities along the fringes of the FCT.The meeting highlighted the need for cross-border cooperation to combat crimes that transcend state boundaries.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel said the G-7 collaboration has proven its relevance over the years. “Alone, each state may not achieve the desired results, but when seven states come together to fight a common enemy crime and criminality the outcome is always greater,”

In the course of the meeting, Security agencies were urged to develop lasting strategies that align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and to sustain intelligence sharing.

The arrest of a Nasarawa-based kidnap syndicate and the recovery of over ₦7.4 million in ransom underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

Spotlighting the impact of insecurity on education,the Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Education Secretariat, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, warned that abductions of teachers in rural communities were worsening the out-of-school children crisis despite government’s renovation of 73 public schools.

“Insecurity has negatively impacted education, with abductions of teachers in rural communities exacerbating the out-of-school children crisis”.

Similarly, the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs, Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, stressed that insecurity in vulnerable communities was discouraging teachers from serving and pushing more children out of classrooms. “We cannot continue this way because the negative impact of out-of-school children is too dangerous to ignore,” she said.

The convergence of security officials was deemed timely and strategic in reinforcing collaboration towards safeguarding the FCT and its neighboring states.

The committee is expected to identify vulnerable areas, develop operational strategies, and recommend decisive measures to strengthen security in the region.

Security agencies were reminded that while individual successes are important, greater results are achieved through collective action .