Shameful: FG gifts teenager who won global English contest N200,000

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, on Thursday, gifted the winner of the TeenEagle global finals competition, Nafisah Abdullahi, ₦200,000.

Recall that the Atiku Foundation rewarded the TeenEagle champions, namely Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Fema, and Khadija Kalli, with fully-funded scholarships following their outstanding performance at the TeenEagle Global Finals.

The girls, who emerged as global winners in various categories of the prestigious academic competition, were recognised by the Foundation for what it described as their “remarkable success.”

At a special recognition ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suiwaba Ahmad, celebrated Nafisa’s remarkable feat and other students who excelled during the competition.

They described her as “a beacon of excellence and inspiration to Nigerian youths.”

Representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College, Nafisa outshone more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations, to clinch the world title.

TeenEagle competition is an internationally acclaimed contest that evaluates students’ proficiency in the English language, critical thinking, and communication skills.

Speaking at the event, Alausa said the Federal Government was laying the groundwork for stronger foundational education to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated a strong commitment to human capital development through increased investment in education, health, and social protection.

“You are the future of Nigeria, and you have made us proud. For the first time in the history of our nation, we have one of the highest budgetary allocations to education.

“Each time we approach the President for support in the sector, his response has been a resounding ‘yes’ because he believes in you, the children of Nigeria.

“Your success gives us the confidence to ask for more, and we will continue to do so on your behalf,” the minister said.

The minister also announced a gift of over N100,000 to Nafisa and her other colleagues who excelled in other fields.

On her part, Ahmad commended Nafisa’s resilience, intellect, and determination, pledging the Federal Government’s continued support for young talents who bring honour to the nation.

“Nigerian youths can compete and excel globally. Nafisa has demonstrated that Nigeria is blessed and can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world. You are a shining example,” she said.

She urged the teenager to see the achievement as the beginning of a greater journey, while commending her parents and teachers for providing the foundation for her success.

Responding, Nafisa appreciated Tinubu and the ministers for creating an environment for her to excel while thanking her school, NTIC and her parent for the support.

The Yobe state Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Abba Idris, thanked the minister for his gesture.

He also noted that the state government has continued to celebrate milestones in the education sector.

