Sanwo-Olu to honour distinguished officers as Lagos records 8,692 cases of SGBV within a year

Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that it has received a total of 8,692 Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, including 99 cases of rape, in the last 12 months within the State.

It also revealed that a significant 3,090 children were identified as having suffered emotional abuse due to exposure to domestic violence at home within the same period.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN made the disclosure during a media parley to mark the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, held every September.

The briefing marks the beginning of, and provides an opportunity to update the public on the progress made by the State to end Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the State.

The theme for this year is SGBV?…”IT CONCERNS US ALL. According to Pedro who was represented by the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Justice, the campaign is based on the need to ensure that residents of Lagos realize that SGBV is not a respecter of age, class, creed or economic status.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu would round off the month with Commendation and Awards to celebrate officers, institutions and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

It revealed that from the inception of the DSVA in 2015, this year records the highest female reports perpetrated against women compared to other years. 30% of the women disclosed that they were pregnant during the abuse.

The Attorney-General stated that between August 2024 and July 2025, “the DSVA received a total of 8,692 cases through both physical walk-ins and the Virtual Referral and Response Service (VRRS). On average, the Agency attends to over 400 clients monthly.

Out of the total cases, 3,685 cases of domestic violence were reported, 243 cases of defilement and 244 cases of child abuse/physical assault were handled.

He further added, 99 cases of rape, 48 cases of sexual harassment, and 25 cases of sexual assault by penetration were recorded.

Other cases include 41 cyber harassment incidents, 32 threats to life, and 726 family-related disputes (custody, neglect, abduction, and child labour).

He added DSVA provided counseling support to survivors to ensure they are not permanently scarred by these experiences. ‘The youngest survivor was 18 months old, while the oldest survivor of domestic violence was a 79-year-old woman, demonstrating that SGBV affects every age group,” he stated.

Also, in the period under review, the Agency provided services to 13 Persons with Disabilities who were experiencing one form of Gender Based Violence or the other.

The Commissioner explained going by the Lagos State Protection Against Domestic Violence Law (2015), the Directorate of Public Prosecutions secured over 140 convictions within the review period, affirming the States zero-tolerance stance.

“During the period under review, the analysis revealed that male reports were higher compared to previous years for adults. Among the forms of assault reported by adults, domestic violence accounted for the highest proportion at 79%, followed by failure to provide necessaries at 9.4%.

“Other forms of assault were reported at much lower levels: rape (2.1%), sexual harassment (2%), , threat to life (0.6%), sexual assault by penetration (0.5%), cyber harassment or release of porn (0.8%), and attempted rape (0.3%),5%reported Non SGBV which includes landlord and tenant matters, land grabber issues, cases of assaults involving strangers and neighbours, etc.

“For children, the analysis revealed that emotional abuse accounted for the majority of cases at 85%. This was followed by defilement (7%) and physical assault/child abuse (7%).

“Other reported cases were relatively rare, including child molestation (1.3%), neglect/child abandonment (1.2%), defilement/sexual molestation by minor-to-minor (0.3%), and very few cases of child labour (0.01%), Non-SGBV (0.01%), and release of porn/cyber bullying (0.01%).

“Another analysis of the data revealed that there is a link between mental health issues and domestic violence, as 10% of the survivors noted that their abusers are diagnosed of mental health issues.

“The effects of Sexual and Gender Based Violence cannot be overemphasized as 90% of the survivors disclosed that they have experienced low self-esteem, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), extreme fear and anxiety, and about 5% suffered from depression and had to seek medical help.

“Out of the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State, the top 5 LGA with highest reporting for adult includes Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Oshodi Isolo whilst for cases involving children, we have recorded high reporting from, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Badagry, Alimosho and Oshodi-Isolo, respectively.

“Further analysis of cases under the year in review still revealed that at least 60% of survivors that reported to the Agency, experienced domestic violence in the first five years of their marriage. However, 50% of the reports were made after 10 years of the subsistence of the marriage. Various factors which contributed to delay in reporting include- financial dependence on the abuser, wanting to remain in the abusive relationship because of their children as well as other socio-cultural factors, etc.

“It was revealed that 33% of survivors are self-employed, 44% are employed. 11% are students, 11% are unemployed and 1% are retired.

“For the alleged perpetrators, it was revealed that 45% are employed, 38% are self-employed, 8% are unemployed, 3% are students whilst 6% are Unknown. These findings debunk the myth that most perpetrators are unemployed.

“With growing awareness of mental wellness and the need to continue to ensure the psycho-social wellbeing of couples for a better society, the Clinical Psychology Department provided Psychotherapy and psycho social support for 1489 survivors, including children, and (249) abusers respectively,” he revealed.

However, Pedro noted, “Since the activation of the DSVA AI chat box INU in February 2025 the platform has recorded a total of 158 user interactions. 61 interactions requested to chat a live agent and were subsequently directed to the Virtual case Manager for further assistance ,whilst 97 of the users involved in either testing the functionality of the platform or either asking information about SGBV.

“The Agency continues to expand its preventive strategies through awareness and education. From August 2024 to July 2025, DSVA directly and indirectly engaged 6.3 million residents across the 20 LGAs through:

The activities set out for the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month in September 2025 include Turn Alausa Purple on the 1st of September. Public servants will be adorned with purple ribbons, a symbol of solidarity against domestic and sexual violence.

Through the Turn Lagos Purple campaign, the agency would engage public servants on these critical issues as they are encouraged to wear a touch of purple, in solidarity with this cause.

There will be walks against Sexual and Gender Based Violence, which are instrumental in educating the public and raising awareness on the SGBV menace.

Participants for the walks would include critical stakeholders and residents in the two communities where there is high reportage of Sexual and Gender Based Violence: Ikeja and Alimosho.

Also, ‘Men Wey Sabi’ (Market fiesta) is to educate people on gender and sex roles and how these social constructs encourage the perpetration of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

Couples ‘Wey Sabi’ holds on the 18th of September. The event will feature individuals, role playing as couples, performing activities aimed at promoting healthy relationships and challenging gender stereotypes.

There will also be Survivors Day organized to honour and celebrate the strength of survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

