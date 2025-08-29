PenOp hosts session on liver damage prevention and management

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) recently hosted an insightful knowledge-sharing session on liver damage, its prevention, and management. The virtual session, which was introduced by Adaobi Okoye, Head of Human Resources at PenOp, featured Dr. Akinkumi Ilori, a seasoned medical doctor and public health expert. The session attracted over 300 participants from various pension operators and provided a practical platform for learning, awareness, and engagement.

The session began with an overview of the liver’s critical functions, including detoxification, metabolism, and vitamin storage, emphasizing its central role in overall health. Dr. Ilori highlighted the global prevalence of liver disease and the urgent need for preventive strategies to combat rising mortality rates.

He outlined the major causes of liver damage, such as viral hepatitis, excessive alcohol consumption, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, drug-induced injury, and autoimmune conditions. Dr. Ilori also explained the differences between types of hepatitis, available vaccines, and early warning symptoms, stressing that prevention and timely medical intervention remain essential in reducing long-term complications.

On lifestyle risks, He clarified that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption and noted obesity as a leading contributor to liver disease, alongside cardiovascular conditions and type 2 diabetes. He also discussed diagnostic methods such as liver function tests, imaging techniques, and biopsies, which are critical in detecting and monitoring liver conditions.

Participants were further guided through potential complications of untreated liver disease, including cirrhosis, liver failure, portal hypertension, hepatocellular carcinoma, and hepatic encephalopathy. The presentation emphasized the role of lifestyle changessuch as balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and responsible medication usein both prevention and management.

The webinar also touched on broader aspects of liver health, including transplant procedures, living donor opportunities, and the importance of annual wellness checks. Dr. Ilori debunked myths around detox teas and supplements, reiterating that sustainable lifestyle habits are more effective than quick fixes. Other discussions explored risks linked to steroids, energy drinks, and environmental factors such as aerosols and perfumes.

The Q&A session saw active engagement from attendees, with questions on vaccination, genetic factors, liver cysts, and organ donation. Dr Ilori provided detailed, practical responses, making the session both dynamic and highly interactive.

In closing, participants were encouraged to prioritize routine health checks, adopt safe practices, and promote liver health awareness within their organizations. The webinar ended with an announcement of PenOp’s upcoming training sessions in September, including a data protection workshop for pension industry employees.

These regular knowledge sharing sessions are part of PenOp’s efforts in improving the knowledge base of industry practitioners and creating an opportunity for networking, engagements and knowledge exchange

Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) is an independent, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit making body.

PenOp was established to promote the operations of the pension industry, provide for self-regulation and ensure that international best practices relating to the industry are observed by the operators registered in Nigeria. It is the umbrella association for all the Licensed Pension Fund Custodians, Pension Fund Administrators and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (PFCs, PFAs and CPFAs) operating in Nigeria.