NUJ FCT Council condemns harassment, intimidation of Journalists by MD of Nigerian Railway Corporation, demands immediate public apology

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has unequivocally condemned the harassment, intimidation, and verbal abuse meted out on Comrade Ladi Bala, the Immediate Past President of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists and Transport Reporter of the Nigerian Television Authority, by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Kayode Opeifa.

On August 27, 2025, while performing her professional and legal duties covering the aftermath of the train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, Comrade Bala was subjected to unprovoked assault by the MD using words like “you are stupid, your management is stupid, foolish woman, ‘look at you, you are not even properly dressed, useless.” Who is watching NTA “ and so on.

Opeifa, who aggressively questioned her presence, disrupted her live reporting in the process and allegedly threatened her with physical removal, and eventually ordered security personnel to bundle her away from the scene.

According to other journalists who were at the scene, the MD verbally assaulted her with derogatory and demeaning language, including personal attacks on her appearance and professionalism.

When NUJ officials reached out to the Managing Director, he cited security reasons for not allowing her to do live streaming but continued to threaten Ladi Bala that he would report her to the security agencies, the Presidency and NTA management and ensure she is sacked from her office.

He also said he would not allow the harassed journalist to cover any event of the corporation that he oversees.

He even threatened and insulted the NUJ Chairman, Grace Ike who tried to hear his own side of the story who tried to resolve the situation.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of Council, Comrade Jide Oyekunle on Friday, the NUJ, FCT council views this behavior as a blatant violation of the fundamental rights and dignity of the human person of the journalist, especially women in the profession, and a grave threat to press freedom and the safety of those committed to delivering truthful information to the public.

This conduct of Mr. Opeifa was not only dehumanizing but a blatant violation of the journalist’s right to freedom of expression and press freedom as guaranteed under Section 22 and Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999( as mended)

It is an affront on democracy and rule of law and such acts of intimidation and violence undermine the fundamental role of journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and public enlightenment.

The inane attitude of Mr. Opeifa is another clear indication of growing hostility against the media in Nigeria and the intolerant posture of government officials to accountability and public scrutiny.

Such conduct is unacceptable and contrary to the values of democracy and human rights”

The NUJ FCT council stands firmly in solidarity with Comrade Ladi Bala and reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance for any form of harassment, intimidation, or abuse of journalists, most especially women journalists.

“In the light of this the NUJ demands an immediate and unreserved public apology from Mr. Kayode Opeifa and calls on the Nigerian Railway Corporation to take decisive actions to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.”

“NUJ FCT council condemns this act in its totality and has zero tolerance for harassment and Intimidation of journalists in the FCT.”

“ The union will pursue all necessary channels to ensure accountability and safeguard the rights and welfare of journalists in the FCT and beyond”.

“The council urges relevant authorities to support a conducive and respectful working environment for media practitioners, recognizing their essential role in society.”

