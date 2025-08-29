NNPP 9th NEC Meeting: Party assures of a new Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP has held its 9th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Thursday in Abuja, assuring Nigeria of its promise to usher in a new Nigeria through the democratic process of election of leaders.

The meeting held at the Bolingo Hotel Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance notable leaders of the party, including the National Chairman, Dr.Ajuji Ahmed, National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, and Secretary of Board of Trustees BOT Engr Buba Galadima.

Equally present was distinguished Sen Rufa’i Hanga, House Caucus Leader Hon.Kabiru Jobi rep by Hon.MB Shehu, members of Kano State House of Assembly and Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Representatives.

Also present were Hajia Masuad Hassan, Vivian Oyejeke Gaidam Mahmadu Pastor Bulus Nwosu and many other party members and supporters

Other party heavyweights that attended the meeting were Air Mashal Isaac Alfa former Chief of Air Staff.

Kano Gov Engr Kabir Yusuf was represented by Com Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo Deputy Governor Kano State, Amb.Olesugu Ajadi gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2023 general election in Ogun State among other party leaders

In his opening remarks, the National Chairman, Dr.Ajuji Ahmed, said that the party’s new expectation for greater Nigeria is the driving force for the party.

He said that as party leaders, they recognize the expectations of the citizenry at the meeting.

He stated that the direction of the party is the only direction worth following.

He also said that the Kano State Governor Engr Kabiru Yusuf’s administration has demonstrated how a government should be in the country.

Speaking on the presidential cañdidate of the party in the 2023 general elections Engr Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso’s leadership, he said that he has made the party attractive to Nigerians.

He said: “At this meeting, we should deliberate on critical party affairs. We shall deliberate on the direction of the party leading to 2027 general elections.

“I Salute those who have a genuine interest in making the party to succeed. We are having a clearer view of the party ahead of the 2027 election.

“The outcome of this meeting will assure Nigerians that we are serious about the party and a new Nigeria”.

The party he added urges every Nigerian to take the ongoing voter registration exercise by INEC serious.

Also speaking in the same vein, the National Secretary of the Party Mr Dipo Olayoku said that the 9th NEC is in line with the party’s constitution.

He stated that they are to look at the party’s shortcomings and draw the roadmap for the journey ahead.

He said; “Since the last NEC meeting, a lot of water has passed through the bridge.

The party participated in the recent bye-elections. We won seats in Kano but were edged out.

“We are ready for the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

We are also ready for the FCT council election. We ‘ve submitted our candidate’s name for the six area council elections.

“The party is being restructured and repositioned for the challenges ahead” he said.

The party has no court order against the smooth running of the party under our chairman. However, the party is still in litigation against some expelled members of the party.

Our relationship with INEC is cordial.

He also spoke on financial management saying that they have never failed to submit their books to INEC for scrutiny as well as party administration, saying that they will soon hold a national convention to elect new leaders of the party.

He also stoutly warned some party members against anti-party activities, noting that there are anti democratic forces on the rampage.

High points of the meeting was the moving of motion for dissolution of the caretaker committee of the Adamawa State Chapter of the party and some other state chapters.

The motion was moved by Chief Mandis Duruimo the Imo State Chairman and seconded by Hon.Mohamed Guma.

The second motion was on the dissolution of Bauchi State chapter by Mr Godson Green chairman of Rivers chapter seconded by Mr Frank Ejike Eze of the Enugu chapter.

Motion for dissolution of Benue State Caretaker Committee was done by Mr. Sulemain Abubakar the Kogi State Chairman while Barr. Mohammed Mustapha seconded the motion.

Motion for the dissolution of the caretake committe in Gombe.State Dr.Joel.Tubonimi chair Bayelsa moves the motion. Ayeni Edward Adelusi Ekiti State Chairman second.

Furthermore, a motion for the dissolution of the caretake committe in Taraba State was moved by Dr.Ugochukwu Agbanusi chairman Anambra State seconded by Mohamed Tukur Umar Chairman Sokoto State chapter.

There were also motions for the constitution of new caretake committees in the aforementioned states by these members that earlier moved the motions and other members.

There was also a motion on the extension of the tenure of the caretaker committe of the Lagos State chapter.

The motion was moved by Odeyemi Tosin of Osun State and it was seconded by Mr Yakubu Shehu of Yobe State

Lastly there was a motion for the appointment of a caretaker committee chairman in Jigawa State by Mr Odeyemi Tosin and it was seconded by Mr Yakubu Shehu Damagun of Yobe State.

In their goodwill messages Sen.Rufai Hanga. Deputy Minority Leader of Senate noted that political parties are vehicles to achieve the dreams of the political office holders and the electorate.

The Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly Hon Jibrin Usman, represented by the deputy speaker, Hon Bature Bature said that many other party members are joining the party from their former parties.

He also revealed that NNPP won 26 out of 44 members House.

The Woman Leader of the party, Hon Shade Aliyu also thanked the party leaders for the progress of the party and added that Nigeria is waiting to hear from the party in the 2027 general elections.

House Caucus Leader Hon.Kabiru Jobi rep by Hon.Shehu said that the party has made tremendous progress in the political landscape of the country.

The lawmaker said that the 15 member NASS caucus is praying for the registration of the Kwankwasiya party.

Deputy Governor Kano State Abdulsalam Gwarzo said that the party won two legislative seats out of 16 seats in the last bye-election.

Even though the APC is claiming to have won one of the seats, the two seats, the party is ready to reclaim its mandate

On Kwankwaso, he said that he is the supreme leader of Kwankwasiya and National Leader of NNPP, assuring of support and loyalty to him any time any day.

The Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said that the party is loved by many Nigerians, especially the talakawas.

He stated that the negligence of the nation’s leadership has made the party attractive to the people of Nigeria.

He urged the party leaders and followers to remain steadfast, noting that the people who are changing parties are not experienced in politics.

The former Kano State Governor said that the real issue is the issue of the people themselves.

He also stated that when he lost the election in 2003, many people cried but he didn’t. He informed that he got his act together, re-contested the same position and got elected.

Kwankwaso said that the people of the country have already made a decision on what is happening in the country and will speak in the next general election in 2027.

He further noted that hunger, insecurity and other issues are staring Nigerians in the face every day.

On the just-concluded by-election, he said that the major error is not allowing the results to be announced at the polling units but rather taken to a central collation place where figures are manipulated.

He said that he believes that they have something to offer at the highest level of leadership in this country but that they have to do it the way it has to be done.

The party’s national leader further stated that the party is growing from strength to strength in many parts of the country having offices in every state of the federation.

The former senator and former defense minister concluded by saying that the party is not only for the leaders of the party but for all Nigerians, assuring that the leadership will not fail Nigerians.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2