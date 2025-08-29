27.6 C
Njideka King Foundation to offset School Fees, empower 50 with Barbing Skills at Summer

by Peter Anayo0174

A non-governmental organization, Njideka King Foundation is set to equip at least 50 less privileged children of the Tudunwada community with barbing skills this summer, empowering them for self-reliance.

The empowerment scheme, which is in advancement of the organisation’s core objective of building children to become useful members of the society, will also have them benefit from the distribution of barbing kits, including clippers, brushes and others.

In a statement on Tuesday, the founder, Njideka King said this will be a paradigm shift in the regular summer lessons as the benefiting students will have the opportunity of being given access to sustainable means of livelihood.

The project which is ongoing in Abuja will have the children between the ages of 10 to 16 years engage in skills acquisition for an intensive three weeks, after which they will embark on a practical display of what they have learnt. The essence of the age bracket is basically to catch them young and make them entrepreneurs to support themselves even as students.


“This will also serve as a back-to-school initiative, giving school children free haircuts as they resume. Beyond community service, this activity is designed as a marketing strategy to help the newly trained barbers gain potential customers and build trust in their skills”, the Foundation said.

Beyond training kid entrepreneurs and giving back to school hair-cut empowerment, the triple pilot project also involves making a scholarship support fund available to the school fees of 10 smart kids who can not afford their tuition fees in the host school.

This not the first time the Njideka King Foundation is embarking on such a capacity building programme. Last summer, it released a pilot project targeting to train young ladies on the skills of soap and other consumables making in a bid to give them economic access.

 

