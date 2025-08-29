24.1 C
Lagos
August 29, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Lagos State Chapter, 3rd Engr HOB Lawal Public lecture, Scholarship held  in Lagos  

by Peter Anayo099

L-r… National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers  (NICE) Engr, Tokunbo Ajanaku; Past National Chairman of (NICE) Engr  Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu; presenting award to the Honorary  Engr. Hamed Olugbenga Babajide Lawal; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni, during the 3rd Engr.HOB Lawal Public lecture & Scholarship held at Ibeshe Road ikorodu , Lagos on 23/8/2025.

HOB Lawal Foundation  Scholarship to Best Civil Engineering Student, Yaba College of Technology, Oyewole Emmanuel (2nd left )   received the sum of one hundred thousand Naira, Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers  (NICE) Engr, Tokunbo Ajanaku; Best Civil Engineering Student, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Yusuph   Fadaeliliah.Eyikunmi; Honorary  Engr.HOB Lawal, past National Chairman of (NICE), Engr  Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu, and others.

L-R …HOB Lawal Foundation  Scholarship to Best Civil Engineering Student, Yaba College of Technology, Oyewole Emmanuel; Best Civil Engineering Student, Lagos State University of Science and Technology  (LASUSTECH), Yusuph   Fadaeliliah Eyikunmi; Best Civil Engineering Student, University of Lagos, Aruna Damilola Favour.

Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni (middle), poses with the Scholarship awardees.

Former Chairman ((NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Emeka Ibeh  Chairman ((NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; (( Both middle) pose with the Student and members of NICE.

From 4th left … National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers  (NICE) Engr, Tokunbo Ajanaku; past National Chairman of (NICE) Engr  Virgilus Chukwudi Ezugu; presenting award to the Honorary  Engr. Hamed Olugbenga Babajide Lawal, Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni and others.

Executive members of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers.

From Left… Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni, administering the Oath of office to the newly inducted Members, during the 3rd Engr.HOB Lawal Public lecture & Scholarship, on Civil Engineering Practice with integrity; a worthy legacy for the upcoming generation, held at Ibeshe Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, on 23/8/2025.

 

