More pains for Nigerians as Immigration increases passport fees by 100%

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has increased the cost of obtaining the Nigerian Standard Passport, with effect from September 1, 2025.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, the new charges will apply only to applications processed within Nigeria.

The NIS said the decision to review the cost upward was taken in its bid to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Passport.

Under the revised structure, a 32-page passport with five-year validity will now cost N100,000, while a 64-page passport with 10-year validity will cost N200,000. “The review which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now set new fee thresholds for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000,” the statement read.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for a 64-page with 10-year validity.”

The Service reiterates its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians.

