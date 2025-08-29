More pains for Nigerians as Immigration increases passport fees by 100%

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has increased the cost of obtaining the Nigerian Standard Passport, with effect from September 1, 2025.
Under the revised structure, a 32-page passport with five-year validity will now cost N100,000, while a 64-page passport with 10-year validity will cost N200,000.
“The review which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now set new fee thresholds for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000,” the statement read.
“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for a 64-page with 10-year validity.”
The Service reiterates its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians.
