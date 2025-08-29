22.7 C
Lagos
September 1, 2025
Trending now

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Maranatha University Lagos Int’l Conference on transportation, mobility, Sustainable infrastructural dev in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0721

L-r …Vice-Chancellor, Maranatha University, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele; lead presenters, Dean Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos, Prof Samson Adeosun; Major General Abubakar Mustapha Gana (rtd), keynote speaker Prof Bamidele Badejo, wife of the Chancellor; Dr Grace Ngubo, during the International Conference on transportation, mobility and Sustainable Infrastructural Development in Nigeria held at Maranatha University at Okota Campus in Lagos on 28/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor, Maranatha University, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele; wife of the Chancellor, Dr Grace Ngubo; Chancellor Rev Chukwuemeka Ngubo.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor, Maranatha University,  Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele, presenting an award to one of the Guest speakers, Prof Bamidele Badejo.

L-r…One of the Guest Speakers lead presenter, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos, Prof Samson Adeosun, received an award from wife of the Chancellor, Maranatha University, Dr Grace Ngubo.

L-R… Vice-Chancellor, Maranatha University, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele; one of the Speakers, Major General Abubakar Mustapha Gana; received an award from the wife of the Chancellor, Maranatha University, Dr Grace Ngubo, during the International Conference on transportation, mobility and Sustainable infrastructural development in Nigeria, held at Maranatha University at Okota Campus in Lagos on 28/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

