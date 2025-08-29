FG’s TISSF is poisoned chalice – ASUU tells members

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri zone has rejected the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF) initiative of the Federal Government, describing it as ‘a poisoned chalice’ which should not be taken by their members.

Southeast zonal coordinator, Prof Dennis Aribodor, who stated this at a press conference at the ASUU Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU secretariat, Awka, insisted that the government should not be pushing their members into borrowing.

The government has said the TISSF is a Federal Ministry of Education and Tetfund-funded program dedicated to enhancing the well-being, career development and financial stability of tertiary institution staff across Nigeria.

It has a borrowing limit of N10 million, with a repayment plan of up to five years, with zero interest rate.

Addressing newsmen, Aribodor said the zone joined the National leadership of the Union in decisively rejecting the scheme, noting that their members were already deep in debt from loans and should not be burdened further.

Aribodor insisted that what is expected of the government is to pay all their outstanding arrears, including the arrears of the 25-35% wage award, and sign the 2009 ASUU-FGN renegotiated agreement.

“This is not a loan and will improve the lot of our members. Let us not forget that “he who goes a borrowing goes a sorrowing. ”

Government should not be the one pushing our members into sorrow,” he said.

According to the ASUU Owerri zone coordinator, the press conference aimed to inform the public about the possibility of an imminent industrial crisis in public universities across the country due to the insincerity of both federal and state governments in addressing the lingering issues in the Nigerian university system.

He revealed that the Union has been drawing the attention of the federal government to the myriad of issues bedeviling the Nigerian University System that require urgent attention, which, if unaddressed, are capable of undermining public university education in the country.

These issues, he noted, also include the payment of the withheld three-and-a-half-month salary of lecturers, payment of outstanding salary arrears of 25-35%, payment of over four years’ promotion arrears, payment of third-party deductions, release of revitalization funds for universities, and sustainable funding of public universities, among others.

The zonal chapter also raised concerns over the very poor welfare conditions of ASUU members in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University and Imo State University, owned by the Anambra State Government and Imo State Government, respectively.

According to him, among the state-owned universities, the two universities are among the worst in terms of welfare issues compared to state universities in other regions of the country.

“As an illustration, there is no implementation of 25-35% wage award which commenced in 2022, and payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) in any of these two universities.

“The operation of the Treasury Single Account in IMSU hampers academic activities and stifles progress in the university.

“Imo State University should be exited from the Treasury Single Account, TSA, in line with University Autonomy.

“These ugly situations, including the withholding of salaries of some of our members in COOU, are unacceptable to ASUU Owerri Zone.

“We therefore call on the Visitors, who are the state governors, and the Governing Councils of these universities, to urgently address welfare issues in these universities.

The ASUU Owerri Zone has invited the general public to note that ASUU has patiently attempted, in several ways, to get the government to resolve the issues in contention.

He said, regrettably, that the government has not taken the necessary steps to address the issues, and ASUU’s patience is exhausted.

Aribodor said, “As stated earlier, ASUU usually does everything within her powers to avert a strike action, but when it becomes inevitable, we have no option and should not be held responsible.

“We plead with all well-meaning stakeholders to assist in urging the government to do the needful by signing our Renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, pay the withheld salary of three and half months, promotion arrears, remit 3rd party deductions, release the revitalization fund and significantly improve the education budget.

“These are our demands to guarantee industrial harmony in our universities.”

