FCT CP, Six Commissioners of Police, Security Heads convene in Abuja for an emergency G-7 Security Meeting

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

In a proactive move to address the surge in cross-border crimes and related security challenges, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, today, 28th August 2025, hosted an emergency G-7 security meeting at the Police Resource Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

In attendance were the Commissioners of Police of the six states bordering the FCT, State Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This is contained in à statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, PRO SP Josephine Adeh on Thursday in Abuja

The G-7 committee she said represents a robust security architecture that unites the FCT and its six neighboring states; Niger, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau, into a coordinated front against cross-border threats such as kidnapping, banditry, human and drug trafficking, proliferation of arms, car theft, religious extremism, and the unchecked influx of destitute persons into the FCT.

The meeting critically reviewed progress made in combating cross-border crimes and examined both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies necessary to re-strategize and strengthen security responses across the affected states.

At the end of the deliberations, the Commissioners of Police and other security heads reiterated their collective commitment to sustaining proactive and intelligence-driven measures that will ensure the safety and security of residents across the FCT and its neighboring states.

Residents of FCT are enjoined to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities to the Police emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2