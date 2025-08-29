24.1 C
Lagos
August 29, 2025
Trending now

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Lagos State Chapter, 3rd Engr HOB Lawal…

Shameful: FG gifts teenager who won global English contest N200,000

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 29, 2025

Dangote Group to build 3mmts fertilizer plant worth $2.5bn in Ethiopia

COAS pledges intensified operations to secure Katsina

2027: No vacancy in Plateau govt house, Northern PDP Caucus boasts

More pains for Nigerians as Immigration increases passport fees by 100%

Obasa cautions 57 council chairmen on crave for personal gains

Rev. Chris Okotie’s tacit political prognosis

Ojulari raises the alarm, says NNPCL under attack

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

COAS pledges intensified operations to secure Katsina

by Peter Anayo0120

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured that the Nigerian Army will intensify operations to strengthen security in Katsina State and across the country.

Oluyede gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to the Acting Governor of Katsina, Alhaji Faruk Jobe, over recent banditry attacks in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, on Thursday in Abuja.

The COAS said that immediate and improved measures were being put in place to prevent a recurrence of such incidents that claimed lives and property.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against banditry.

He reiterated the Army’s commitment to troop welfare and promised improved operational platforms to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Responding, the Acting Governor commended the Army for its commitment and timely response to security challenges.

Jobe pledged the government’s continued support for security agencies, noting the state’s heavy investment in the sector.

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to securing the state and Nigeria at large.

During the visit, the COAS received an operational briefing at the 17 Brigade Headquarters, Natsinta Barracks, where he commended troops for their dedication and assured them of enhanced logistics support.

He also visited Forward Operating Bases at Federal University Dutsinma, Safana, and Malumfashi, charging soldiers to intensify operations and deal decisively with bandits and other criminal elements in their areas of responsibility. (NAN)

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 25, 2025

Peter Anayo

Taraba Assembly jack up 2025 budget with N1.5bn to a total of N431.3bn

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 16, 2025

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO