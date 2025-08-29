2027: No vacancy in Plateau govt house, Northern PDP Caucus boasts

—Endorses Gov Mufwang, Piyo for 2nd term

DANIEL DAUDA , Jos

Stakeholders under the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau Northern senatorial zone, have unanimously endorsed Governor Caleb Mutfwang and deputy Ngo Josephine Piyo, saying no vacancy for opposition in the state come 2027 elections.

The stakeholders acknowledged that the Mutfwang and Piyo administrations are unbeatable taking into consideration the tremendous achievements recorded within two years in office.

The PDP Northern stakeholders collectively reached the decision during its expanded caucus meeting held on Thursday at Langfield Leisure park, Jos.

Former governor of the Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang, stated that PDP has remained a strong, united party that cannot be pushed away.

Reacting to happenings on the party most especially those calling for Peter Obi and others to return to PDP and contest for presidency in 2027, Senator Jang said some of them, having lost the election they left the party which is very unfortunate.

According to him, ” there are patriotic loyal party members who right from the inception of PDP have remained faithful to the party.

Those who consistently left PDP are a major problem of PDP.

“During the PDP presidential primaries prior to 2023 elections, the same set of people jettisoned the zoning arrangement because of their selfish interest, which some of us didn’t support the idea.

Now they left the party again.A founding father that could run away from his house is not a father,” Jang noted.

The elder stateman also expressed optimism that PDP would re-organize themselves against all odds, calling for the position of National chairman to be zoned to the North central geopolitical region.

“Don’t be deceived. Plateau holds the destiny of Nigeria; therefore, we must unite and love ourselves,” he added.

Chairman of PDP Plateau state chapter, Hon. Chris Hassan, confirmed that the state is very fortunate to have Governor Mutfwang.

Hassan, who expressed regret losing national and state Assembly members at the Appellate Court admitting that PDP remained the owner of Plateau, urging party loyalists

to remain steadfast and resolute by continuing to strengthen the party.

Hon. Davou Mang, PDP deputy chairman, Northern zone, said Governor Mutfwang has a widespread trajectory cutting across all sectors within two years, hence the need to continue rallying support for the administration.

However, former Senate minority leader, Dr. Simon Mwadkwon moved a motion endorsing governor Mutfwang and Deputy Ngo Piyo for second term as the motion was agreed by all stakeholders.

