2027 Election: NNPP NEC adopts Rabiu Kwankwaso as party’s presidential flag- bearer

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has unanimously adopted the party’s founder, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the sole candidate for the 2027 election.

The party made this disclosure at its National Executive Committee NEC) held at Bolingo Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday.

Making this declaration at the NEC meeting, the party’s National Chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, said the party is watching with keen interest the political permutation in virtually all the political parties in preparation for 2027 general elections.

According to Dr. Ahmed,” Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Ph.D, our visionary Leader, a former

Governor of the State, former Minister of Defence, for diplomat, and former Presidential Candidate of our great party in 2023, and Insha Allah, the next presidential candidate of our party in 2027.

A man of indefatigable endeavour with stupendous political sagacity, Engr. Kwankwaso’s leadership has made NNPP stand out as the pillar of party politics in Nigeria.

“We acknowledge with gratitude the pivotal role he is playing in transforming NNPP to a formidable political party in the country.

We salute his courage, resilience, and tenacity in making the Party attractive to Nigerians yearning for a better New Nigeria. Indeed, New Nigeria is only possible with NNPP.”

On the ongoing cross-carpeting and re-allighment of politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties ahead of 2027, Dr. Ahmed NNPP is focused and not in a hurry to join any coalition.

“At this juncture, I must state that the pressure facing us as a Party

over the direction that our Party would take leading up to 2027 has been enormous.

I must thank all those who are working assiduously to reach out to and hold discussions with us in this regard.

” We thank all manner of persons, groups, organizations for the good work they have put in.

Of particular interest in this regard are members of our Party in the diaspora (all who have a genuine interest in moving our country forward), for their interest and even a measure of anxiety in our posture and decisions leading up to 2027.

“I am particularly flattered by inquiries coming to us from various interested international organisations and groups in this regard.

What is clear to me, however, is that we are beginning to have a clearer view of the future, but we will have to take a bit more time before we take the final necessary decisions. ”

At the National Executive Committee meeting, he said that NEC members, as a Party, must justify the confidence our fellow compatriots repose in us.

“That is why this NEC meeting is important, as the outcome will reassure all citizens of Nigeria that we are serious and we are here to stay. We will meticulously deliberate on our forthcoming congresses and national convention, review the recent bye-elections, strategize on mass mobilization and registration of new members into the Party, deliberate on crucial issues regarding constitutional amendment being contemplated by the National Assembly in the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act amendments.”

The party urged its members in particular and Nigerians in general to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration by INEC and obtain their permanent voter cards,” bearing in mind that your vote is your voice and power to elect credible leaders who will meet the needs and aspirations of the people.”

Also speaking in the same vein, the National Secretary of the Party Mr Dipo Olayoku, said that he 9th NEC is in line with the party’s constitution.

He stated that they are to look at the party’s shortcomings and draw the roadmap for the journey ahead.

He said, “Since the last NEC meeting, a lot of water has passed through the bridge. The party participated in the recent bye-elections. We won seats in Kano but were edged out.

“We are ready for the Anambra State gubernatorial election. We are ready for the FCT council election.

We ‘ve submitted our candidate’s name for the six area council elections.

“The party is being restructured and repositioned for the challenges ahead,” he said.

Legal. The party has no court order against the smooth running of the party under our chairman.

However, the party is still in litigation against some expelled members of the party. Our relationship with INEC is cordial.

He also spoke on financial management, saying that they have never failed to submit their books to INEC for scrutiny as well as party administration, saying that they will soon hold a national convention to elect new leaders of the party.

He also warned some party members against anti-party activities, noting that there are anti democratic forces on the rampage.

