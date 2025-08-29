2025, 15th Peace Achievers Int’l Awards holds Nov. 8 with conferment of Doctorate Degree from US Varsity*

Plans are ongoing for the 2025 edition of the annual Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards, organised by Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation and Peace Ambassador Agency.

With the theme, Peace Building Through Sectoral Partnerships: Public and Private Sector Collaboration, the event will hold on November 8, 2025, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

This 15th edition of the award features conferment of the Honorary Doctorate Degree from American Management University California USA and Peace Icon Award.

Categories of the Peace Icon Award include Brand Company of the Year, Most Influential Personality of the Year, Peace Advocate of the Year and more.

Peace Builders, Emerging Leaders, Community Developers and Humanitarians will also be honoured.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the Project Director of Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation/Peace Ambassador Agency, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe said this event, which coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards, is an opportunity to celebrate a decade and half of promoting peace, advocacy for change in Nigeria and consistent support for national unity.

He said this year’s edition will feature music, comedy, fashion exhibition and lots of interesting side attractions.

“For context purposes, the prestigious honour is solely in recognition of the works and achievements of the recipients with reference to their positive impacts on the Nigerian society. We as the organizers are duty-bound to assess our awardees and ensure they have indeed played the acclaimed vital roles in Nigeria, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“Furthermore, we, the organizers, being a non-profit organization and operating with a mandate towards ensuring pecuniary support received from our partners in progress and development is channeled towards society’s less-privileged through projects.

Some of these projects include Peace Education Campaign, Health Outreach Schemes, Back to School Campaign and various other human capacity enhancement projects all streamlined towards benefiting the masses while significantly augmenting the remarkable efforts of the Government at Local, State and Federal levels”, Amb. Amafibe stated. Nomination Commences already.

