Withheld LG allocation: Osun APC blasts Adeleke over return to Supreme Court

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the Governor Adeleke-led administration over its recent resolve to return to the Supreme Court on the issue of local government allocations, describing the move as a “last-minute sign of confusion, incompetence, and administrative failure.”

Daily Champion gathered that the Osun State Government filed a fresh suit at the Supreme Court against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), over the alleged unlawful withholding of statutory allocations due to its 30 local government councils since March 2025.

It was also gathered that the fresh suit filed on Monday comes months after the state government filed an application to withdraw an earlier one filed against the AGF on the subject matter.

The APC in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Tuesday, disclosed that the fresh approach to the apex court shows that the Adeleke administration has reached a dead end in its efforts to grab the allocations meant for people at the grassroots.

The statement partly reads, “the latest approach of the apparently confused Governor Adeleke’s administration is an indication that it has reached a dead end on the futile efforts to grab the people’s allocations at the grassroots, which are meant for delivery of good governance inclusive of dividends of democracy by the local governments to their people after all efforts to get ill-conceived propaganda from the backdoor on the issue, proved abortive.

“The way and manners the Osun State Government has been going about the local government allocations issued from the Federal Government underscore the fact that it lacks diplomacy, competence and simple understanding required to govern at any level not to talk of a complex state like Osun.

“With this development, the principal active players propelling the machinery of Governor Adeleke’s government should cover their faces in shame as the whirlwind has blown to metaphorically expose the anus of the fowl, indicating the emptiness of the man at the helm of affairs in the state.

“One is surprised that the same government that quickly discontinued its earlier suit at the Supreme Court less than six weeks ago has rushed again to the same court over the same issues with no different facts.

“It is a big proof of a fact that Osun State is in a big mess to have once entrusted its future in the hands of the current occupiers of the Bola Ige House.”

