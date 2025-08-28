Three die, policeman injured as traders, land grabbers clash in Lagos

.Police declare CEO wanted

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of three persons following a violent clash between traders and land grabbers at Owode-Onirin market.

It was also disclosed that a Police Inspector was seriously injured during the fracas and is currently in a life-threatening condition at a hospital receiving treatment.

According to a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, one Abiodun Ariori, CEO of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture Limited, has been declared wanted in connection with the deadly clash.

Hundeyin noted that normalcy has been restored after the unrest.

The statement partly read, “During the clash between the traders and the land grabbers, three persons sustained fatal injuries and a Police Inspector was seriously injured. The three fatally injured persons were confirmed dead when they were rushed to the hospital by the Police, while the Police Inspector injured is in a critical and life-threatening condition at the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“In the cause of preliminary investigation and prima facie evidence available, one Abiodun Ariori, CEO of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture Limited, is connected to the deadly clash between the traders and the land grabbers.

He is hereby declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Command as all efforts to effect his arrest and bring him to justice has so far proved abortive. It is very clear that he has gone into hiding.

“Consequent on the disturbance of public peace, law and order, blocking of highways and roads leading in and out of Owode Onirin Market as a result of the deadly clash between traders and land grabbers, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh personally led a combined team of Police detachment comprising personnel of the Command’s operations department, the Police Mobile Force, Rapid Response Squad, Tactical squads and Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to the affected area and normalcy was restored.

The roads were reopened to traffic and people started going about their lawful businesses.

“To sustain the normalcy, the Commissioner of Police has retained the deployment of adequate police personnel at the scene of the incident to prevent resurgence of the crisis.

“The wanted suspect, Abiodun Ariori, whose photograph is attached, with last known address in Egbeda, is dark in complexion.

If seen, he should be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station or call the Lagos State Police Command control room on 08063299264, 09053872208, 08127155150, email: lagosstatepolicecommandikeja@gmail.com or wherever he is, he should turn himself in at the nearest police station.

“In furtherance to ensuring justice and in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, four policemen, brought in from outside Lagos State by the wanted suspected land grabber, were immediately identified and detained at the Command headquarters for orderly room trial for going on illegal duty with the wanted suspect.

The outcome of the investigation into the case and the trial of the policemen will be made public.

“The Lagos State Police Command hereby wish to inform the general public that there was no tribal clash or disturbance between any ethnic groups and the others inside Balogun Market today.”

Also, there was an incident of a free-for-all fight between some hoodlums and miscreants in the Balogun Market in the early hours of Wednesday at around 11am.

The commanad disclosed that during the fight, one Ebuka Adindu from Abia State stabbed one Sodiq Ibrahim from Kogi State to death and the said Ebuka Adindu in turn stabbed himself on the shoulder and became unconscious.

He is currently under arrest in the hospital where he is being treated. Investigation into the matter will be concluded and he will be prosecuted after he has been discharged from the hospital.

There was no loss of innocent lives or injury to any person or damage to goods and properties of marketers inside Balogun Market.

